Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark set an eye-opening WNBA record during her game against the Atlanta Dream. The superstar guard is off to a stellar start to her 2025 campaign. Clark logged a triple-double in her season debut against the Chicago Sky and is looking to continue that form in the second game. This year is a major one for the Fever franchise after an aggressive offseason that saw the front office surround its three All-Star players with several elite role players.

Indiana is looking to become a legitimate title contender in 2025 and challenge the likes of the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, and Minnesota Vikings at the top. Caitlin Clark will have a giant microscope on her the entire offseason, and so far, she's off to a great start. The 23-year-old Caitlin Clark has just become the fastest player in WNBA history to record 350 career assists.

The Fever will have to grow into this season as they build chemistry with their new pieces

Even though this group looked great on Sunday, Indiana will likely not be playing its best basketball early in the season. The franchise has added several new players, including two starters in DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. In addition, key role player Sophie Cunningham has yet to make her season debut, and Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner are still adjusting to their new teams. As the point guard, Clark will improve as 2025 progresses at getting the best out of her teammates.

Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell already have continuity with Caitlin from the previous year, and both had stellar 2024 seasons. Boston is only in her third season and already one of the best forwards in the league, while Mitchell is coming off her second straight All-Star appearance. So long as these three continue to develop, this will be a title-contending team by season's end. It's not going to be easy, as there are several teams with title-contending expectations, but if the Fever are patient, they should be fighting for a semifinal spot in the Fall.