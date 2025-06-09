With Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark dealing with a quad injury that originally had her missing two weeks, the time seems to be close to an eventual return. As the Fever guard in Clark has been bringing excitement despite being sidelined, head coach Stephanie White would provide an integral update regarding his status.

Clark has been participating in a portion of practice, along with Sophie Cunningham, that was open to the media on Monday, according to Chloe Peterson.

When Peterson asked White if Clark is cleared for basketball activities, the head coach wouldn't say 100 percent she was, but that the team is “ready to start ramping back up.”

“I don't know if cleared is the right word,” White said. “I mean, she was, we're ready to start ramping back up and see and make sure, you know, it's completely different when you're just doing one-on-one workout than when you're out there in five-on-five, getting up and down the floor, moving laterally. So she's been allowed to do some practicing, not everything. And we're gonna, we're gonna be smart, and we're gonna be cautious, and we're gonna play the long game and work her back in very intentionally.”

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) applauds her teammates during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center.
Camera catches Fever star Caitlin Clark’s reaction to Angel Reese’s blatant travelRichard Pereira ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs autographs before a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center.
Caitlin Clark excites Fever fans at United Center despite not playing vs. SkyZachary Howell ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game against Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena.
Why Sophie Cunningham isn’t playing vs. SkyDavid Yapkowitz ·
Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White watches from the sideline as they take on the Minnesota Lynx during game four of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Indiana Fever head coach officially set to miss Sky clashPreston Byers ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham controls the ball while Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne defends in the first quarter at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Fever get crucial injury update before Sky clashJess Koffie ·
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White watches the action during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazil national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Why Fever head coach may miss Sky gameJoey Mistretta ·

A catch with the injury update to Fever's Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
© Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While fans await more updates regarding the Fever star in Clark, the question is whether she will play in the team's next game, which is Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream. White would confirm that she will not play in Atlanta, then, as it's crucial to figure out the best possible time for her to return.

“Not for tomorrow, no,” White said. “I think for us, it's we've got to work, both her and Sophie, back into ‘Are they in basketball condition? You know, ‘What does it mean to go live?' It's one thing to do some shooting drills, it's another thing to get out there on the floor, get back into movement patterns, rhythm, timing, and so that's what part of, you know, picking and choosing things that they can be in practice. So that we can see their progression. You know, both of them being out for long periods of time, you got to work your way back into being game-ready.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Clark will return, but Indiana will have to make due as they are 4-4 in the young season.