With Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark dealing with a quad injury that originally had her missing two weeks, the time seems to be close to an eventual return. As the Fever guard in Clark has been bringing excitement despite being sidelined, head coach Stephanie White would provide an integral update regarding his status.

Clark has been participating in a portion of practice, along with Sophie Cunningham, that was open to the media on Monday, according to Chloe Peterson.

Both CC and Sophie Cunningham are participating in the portion of practice open to the media today. Steph White is also back.

When Peterson asked White if Clark is cleared for basketball activities, the head coach wouldn't say 100 percent she was, but that the team is “ready to start ramping back up.”

“I don't know if cleared is the right word,” White said. “I mean, she was, we're ready to start ramping back up and see and make sure, you know, it's completely different when you're just doing one-on-one workout than when you're out there in five-on-five, getting up and down the floor, moving laterally. So she's been allowed to do some practicing, not everything. And we're gonna, we're gonna be smart, and we're gonna be cautious, and we're gonna play the long game and work her back in very intentionally.”

Caitlin Clark will not play tomorrow, Steph White says. She's not necessarily cleared for basketball activities, but ready to start "ramping back up." Sophie Cunningham was also limited in practice today.

A catch with the injury update to Fever's Caitlin Clark

While fans await more updates regarding the Fever star in Clark, the question is whether she will play in the team's next game, which is Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream. White would confirm that she will not play in Atlanta, then, as it's crucial to figure out the best possible time for her to return.

“Not for tomorrow, no,” White said. “I think for us, it's we've got to work, both her and Sophie, back into ‘Are they in basketball condition? You know, ‘What does it mean to go live?' It's one thing to do some shooting drills, it's another thing to get out there on the floor, get back into movement patterns, rhythm, timing, and so that's what part of, you know, picking and choosing things that they can be in practice. So that we can see their progression. You know, both of them being out for long periods of time, you got to work your way back into being game-ready.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Clark will return, but Indiana will have to make due as they are 4-4 in the young season.