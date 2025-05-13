The Indiana Fever put the “D” in depth heading into the season with talk of a championship. Two of their players, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull, helped catapult the Fever to an undefeated preseason.

A potential precursor for what is to come.

When it comes to Clark, she hasn't skipped a beat since coming into the WNBA in 2024. She won Rookie of the Year with little breaks in between.

During the offseason, Clark took some time to rest and recharge, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. As a result, Clark missed out on playing in the debut Unrivaled league, but made some notable public appearances at The Masters and Kansas City Chiefs games.

Fever coach Stephanie White took credence from Clark's college coach in assessing her offseason activity. Former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder referred to Clark's time away as being off “the constant treadmill she had been on”.

“I think [the break] was great for her body, her mind, her soul, probably,” White said.

Clark appreciated her time off from the game to take care of herself.

“It was nice to get away from everything and just kind of be able to live my life as a normal person, to just be Caitlin,” Clark said. “Don't get me wrong, I love basketball and having the spotlight and playing with my teammates, but eventually getting away from that was healthy for me.”

Clark took this time to be as normal as possible, doing everyday things. Her recent basketball-related moment occurred when the Fever played an exhibition game against Brazil in Iowa. She returned to the place where he fame skyrocketed and played a limited time but scored 16 points.

She also hit a three from the spot where she became the all time leading scorer in college basketball history.

During the offseason, Clark spent a considerable amount of time with Fever teammate Lexie Hull. They and their respective partners would play games and have dinner together.

“You see her and her boyfriend going at it, her and I going at it,” Hull said. “I don't know if she and her boyfriend talk on the ride home because it gets so competitive, but it's fun.”

Hull played in the Unrivaled league. She says that while Clark was away from the game physically, she wasn't away mentally.

Clark texted Hull “every day asking everything about it.” Furthermore, Hull tried to persuade Clark to join the league, but to no avail. Nevertheless, Clark didn't rule it out for the future.

“You watch people playing in a league that you're not playing in, and you've been itching to play for months on end, there's like, ‘Oh, that looks so fun,'” Hull said. “For her this year, it was really important to just sit back and watch. … I think it was the best thing for her.”

When it comes to Caitlin Clark, basketball is never out of the question.