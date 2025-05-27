The Indiana Fever will be without Caitlin Clark for at least the next two weeks, and for now, Sydney Colson will be the one to fill her spot.

Colson, who has started only 10 games in her WNBA career dating back to 2011, will get the start in Clark's place on Wednesday when the Fever visit the Washington Mystics, according to Indiana beat writer Scott Agnes.

The WNBA vet has scored four points in 24 minutes over three games this season, so it's not realistic to expect her to come anywhere near matching Clark's scoring punch. Fever coach Stephanie White indicated on Monday that she won't need to, saying Clark's injury won't necessarily change the team's game-plan, it will only change how the team approaches the offense.

“I don’t think we change how we play, I think we change what our emphasis is,” she explained. “Our off-ball actions as opposed to some of our on-ball actions when we get to our on-ball actions, utilizing our personnel in a different way.”

“A lot of times with [Clark] and the ball in her hands, our shots are coming above the break,” White continued. “Now we might get the ball moving end-line to end-line when we’re moving it side-to-side, so I don't think it changes how we play. I think it just changes the emphasis on the actions that we get to.”

Thankfully for the Fever, a team still built to contend in the top half of the league even without Clark, the team is facing a soft spot on the schedule. Their next four games are against the Mystics twice, Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky — teams that are a combined 2-10 on the young season.

The two-week timeline would put Clark on track to return June 10 against the Atlanta Dream, one of the two teams to defeat the Fever this season. If she can't go then, Indiana has a rematch with the reigning champion New York Liberty right after.