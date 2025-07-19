Although she's not participating in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull has won hearts with her simple but meaningful gesture to a young fan during the WNBA All-Star break at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

A video posted on Saturday by the Fever on social media shows a young Fever fan, who was wearing an Indiana Caitlin Clark shirt, getting an autograph from Hull.

The fan looked as though she couldn't believe being face to face with a WNBA star, as she did not bother to hide her emotions, while Hull was signing the autograph. Hull made the fan's day more memorable by giving her a high five, with the latter later adorably looking at her hand in apparent disbelief over the fact that she just exchanged fives with the former Stanford Cardinal star.

this young fan was in SHOCK after meeting Lexie Hull 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Lavc8ZX9a7 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even fans online were in awe of Hull's gesture.

“Lexie is such a fun player to watch…and seems like a fantastic person in general. I know this video isn't about CC, but THIS is the kind of impact she brings…drawing attention to other incredible people who are a part of this league. 😁,” said one social media user.

“She is not washing that hand for days 😭,” another fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“Lexie has earned all the fan support she receives,” a different comment read.

From another commenter: “That's so cute. Looking at her hand like she can't believe she had a high five with Lexie.”

Via a different post: “Absolutely adorable, You love to see these beautiful moments, it just makes your day better to see that little act of love , kindness and true inspiration. 🙏❤️🏀”

“Lexie is amazing. Such a great role model for young women,” said another.

Hull did not get selected to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, but she got the eighth-most fan votes, more than the likes of New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese. Nevertheless, Hull managed to participate in an All-Star event, as she competed against Ionescu and four others in the 3-point contest in lieu of Fever teammate, Clark. Hull made 20 3-pointers in the first round of the contest, which was eventually won by Ionescu after beating Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream in the final round.