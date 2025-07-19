Although she's not participating in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull has won hearts with her simple but meaningful gesture to a young fan during the WNBA All-Star break at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

A video posted on Saturday by the Fever on social media shows a young Fever fan, who was wearing an Indiana Caitlin Clark shirt, getting an autograph from Hull.

The fan looked as though she couldn't believe being face to face with a WNBA star, as she did not bother to hide her emotions, while Hull was signing the autograph. Hull made the fan's day more memorable by giving her a high five, with the latter later adorably looking at her hand in apparent disbelief over the fact that she just exchanged fives with the former Stanford Cardinal star.

Even fans online were in awe of Hull's gesture.

“Lexie is such a fun player to watch…and seems like a fantastic person in general. I know this video isn't about CC, but THIS is the kind of impact she brings…drawing attention to other incredible people who are a part of this league. 😁,” said one social media user.

“She is not washing that hand for days 😭,” another fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“Lexie has earned all the fan support she receives,” a different comment read.

From another commenter: “That's so cute. Looking at her hand like she can't believe she had a high five with Lexie.”

Via a different post: “Absolutely adorable, You love to see these beautiful moments, it just makes your day better to see that little act of love , kindness and true inspiration. 🙏❤️🏀”

“Lexie is amazing. Such a great role model for young women,” said another.

Hull did not get selected to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, but she got the eighth-most fan votes, more than the likes of New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese. Nevertheless, Hull managed to participate in an All-Star event, as she competed against Ionescu and four others in the 3-point contest in lieu of Fever teammate, Clark. Hull made 20 3-pointers in the first round of the contest, which was eventually won by Ionescu after beating Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream in the final round.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center.
Who is replacing Fever’s Caitlin Clark in All-Star starting lineup?Jaren Kawada ·
Fever Kelsey Mitchell, Nike Book 1, WNBA All-Star
Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell debuts All-Star Nike Book 1 PE sneakersDominik Zawartko ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark hilariously reacts to viral pictureMalik Brown ·
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) reacts after her three point basket against the Connecticut Sun in the first quarter
Fever’s Lexie Hull gets real on replacing Caitlin Clark in 3-Point ContestGuillermo Guajardo ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the first half against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Sky’s Angel Reese gets her flowers from Fever’s Sydney Colson during All-Star WeekendJulian Ojeda ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Caitlin Clark discusses injury as she prepares to miss All-Star GameBen Strauss ·