Clark's transcendent appeal has unleashed a wave of interest in the sport. That has captured the attention of WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper-Dyke.

On the All in Smoke Podcast, Cooper highly praised Clark for her talents and capabilities.



“Amazing, a beast, she is the truth,” she said. “She’s the truth and she was a rookie, right. Knock down the three pointer, get to the rim, she could get to the free throw line, she’s crafty. Sometimes she looks like she’s coming up to the three point line and than she’ll backdoor you for a layup. She gets her teammates involved, she can pass, she can shoot, man she is the complete basketball player.”

Cooper is one of the pioneers of the WNBA. She won the first 4 league championships (1997-2000) with the Houston Comets. Her teammates included Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson, and Kim Perrot.

The Fever will be the most-watched team in the league this year. They will play 44 games, and 41 of them are nationally televised.

Cooper is not the only legend to heap praise on Clark.

WNBA legends supporting Caitlin Clark

Aside from Cooper, various WNBA legends credited Clark for helping to elevate women's basketball. In fact, Lisa Leslie heralded Clark for her “amazing impact” on the sport from Iowa to the Fever.

Rebecca Lobo was complimentary to Clark in similar ways. She also appreciated that Clark was able to handle the spotlight with grace and dignity.