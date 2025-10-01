When the queen speaks, everybody should listen. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson expressed her support for Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier after the latter went off on WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

During her exit interview on Tuesday, Collier called out Engelbert for supposedly not doing her job well, particularly in ensuring fair officiating, higher pay for players, and taking accountability in general.

She also revealed Engelbert's response to her after she complained about the subpar officiating, with the league boss appearing to gaslight the players instead of heeding the concern.

After the Aces beat the Indiana Fever in Game 5 to advance to the WNBA Finals, Wilson made her true feelings known about Collier's fiery rant.

“I was honestly disgusted by the comments Cathy made, but at the same time, I'm very appreciative that we have people like Phee and our committee of players association representing us,” said Wilson, as reported by ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

In a statement, Engelbert said she was “disheartened” by Collier's stern remarks but stressed that she will always prioritize the welfare of the players.

The 29-year-old Wilson has never shied away when it comes to seeking equality and improving the WNBA. As a four-time MVP, her opinion will always hold weight. Her clear support for Collier should widen the discourse and possibly even force Engelbert to impose changes.

The WNBA and the WNBA Players Association are in the middle of negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. They have until the end of the month to find an adequate deal for both sides.

Meanwhile, the Aces will return to the WNBA Finals after a one-year absence. Wilson was masterful in Game 5, finishing with 35 points on 13-of-27 shooting, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals, and four blocks.

The Aces will go up against the Phoenix Mercury for the crown. Game 1 of their best-of-seven tussle is on Friday.