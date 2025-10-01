A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces finally secured a berth in the 2025 WNBA Finals, but not before passing a tough test against the never-say-die Indiana Fever in the semifinals.

Las Vegas needed overtime in Game 5 of the series to stave off the Fever, who refused to go down without a fight despite star guard Kelsey Mitchell leaving the game in the second half due to an apparent lower-body injury. It was later revealed that Mitchell had cramping.

Wilson offered her thoughts on her WNBA draft batchmate in a postgame interview.

“First off, just prayers for Kelsey Mitchell,” Wilson said after the game, per Brian Haenchen of The Indianapolis Star.

“That’s my draft partner and to see her go down like that was not good. So, super prayers to her. She’s had a phenomenal season and I really hope the Indiana Fever continue to take care of her.”

Wilson, who just won her record-breaking fourth WNBA Most Valuable Player Award, was taken first overall at the 2018 draft by the Aces. Mitchell was the next one to go in that class, with the Fever swooping in to take her No. 2 overall. Wilson clearly has the better WNBA career than Mitchell by a mile, as she's also won two league championships since they turned pro, but that doesn't mean the latter doesn't have an incredible resume. Mitchell has been a WNBA All-Star each year since 2023 and finished inside the top 10 in MVP voting in both 2024 and 2025.

Before her premature exit from Game 5, Mitchell poured in 15 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field with a perfect 3-for-3 line from behind the arc, while adding two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes of action.

As for Wilson, she had her way anew against the Fever, finishing with a game-high 35 points on 13-for-27 shooting with eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and four blocks in 41 minutes. Together with Jackie Young, who had 32 points, Wilson ensured that the final WNBA Finals ticket belongs to the Aces.