The Las Vegas Aces finally look like their old selves after an up and down 2025 season. Las Vegas is red hot, adding another victory to their 12-game winning streak after beating Atlanta 81-75 on Wednesday night. The Aces' biggest star has helped the team keep their winning streak going heading into the playoffs.

Aces star A'ja Wilson dominated on Wednesday, logging 34 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. Wilson made WNBA history with that strong performance.

According to ESPN research, Wilson broke the league record for most games in a season with 30+ points and a 60+% shooting percentage. Wednesday's victory was Wilson's sixth such game of the season.

Wilson passed Houston's Cynthia Cooper for the honor. Cooper had five such games during the WNBA's inaugural 1997 season.

“I try to make my workouts and my practices very gamelike, so it's familiar,” Wilson said about her efficiency. “I can figure out how to get to my spots and be productive for my team. That comes from understanding who I am and where I want to go.”

Wilson is also close to breaking another WNBA record. She currently has 11 games with 30+ points during the 2025 season. The current WNBA record is 12 games of 30-plus games, which was set by Jewell Loyd in 2023. It has also been accomplished by Lynx legend Maya Moore in 2014.

Las Vegas has four games left during the regular season. That gives Wilson a handful of chances to tie that record, or perhaps set the bar a little higher.

If the Aces keep playing the way they have, that could easily be in the cards for Wilson.

Las Vegas is 15-3 since the All-Star break and finished the month of August 12-1.

Now the Aces get a week off before a huge game against the Lynx on September 4th.

“This is our eighth game in 15 days. I was very concerned with our legs coming into this game,” head coach Becky Hammon said. “When you talk about gears and that ability to kick it up an extra notch, we really have been able to do that on the defensive end. And it's winning us games. Just really one of our quality team wins tonight: gut check, resiliency, toughness.”

That game could easily end up being a playoff preview.