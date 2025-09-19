The Las Vegas Aces celebrated another special moment as A’ja Wilson received the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in front of their home fans. Wilson’s dominance on both ends of the floor has been the driving force for the Aces all season. The award itself was no surprise. Still, the spotlight briefly shifted to team owner Mark Davis, who could not resist cracking a joke before the presentation.

With the crowd buzzing at Michelob Ultra Arena, Davis quipped, “So which half does she get?” His lighthearted comment drew laughs and reminded everyone of the bond between the Aces’ front office and their superstar.

Owner Mark Davis with jokes before the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award is presented to Aces star A'ja Wilson at Michelob Ultra Arena: "So which half does she get?"

For Wilson, this recognition cements her as the centerpiece of the Aces. She has anchored the defense and controlled the paint with consistency. Her timing, positioning, and relentless effort have set the standard across the league. The honor also builds momentum as the Aces continue their journey through the WNBA Playoffs. After edging the Storm in a tight 74–73 battle, the team is preparing for a high-stakes matchup against the Fever.

Mark Davis’ presence continues to be felt beyond ownership. His willingness to support and celebrate his players has become part of the culture that defines the Aces’ rise to prominence. His joke on award night was not just a throwaway line. It symbolized the relaxed yet confident environment the franchise thrives on. The players know they have backing from the top. That trust plays into their performance when the lights are brightest.

With A’ja Wilson, the newly crowned WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, leading the way, the Aces head into the next round determined to chase another championship. Legacies are built in the WNBA Playoffs. Wilson has already proven she can deliver. The team’s elite defense and strong leadership stand out. Their organizational unity makes the Aces one of the most dangerous squads left in the bracket. The question now is whether Wilson and her teammates can keep pushing forward. Another title could add to their growing dynasty.