Ahead of her seventh season in the WNBA, Napheesa Collier is taking her career to the next level with an official shoe deal. The Minnesota Lynx star has quickly become one of the biggest names in women's sports and recently took her next step to superstardom.

Collier's deal with Nike's Jordan Brand was announced within hours of the Lynx's 2025 season opener against the Dallas Wings. Though the specifics of the deal were not released, Collier joins the laundry list of star athletes to sign with the premier sneaker brand.

The 28-year-old forward is coming off the best year of her professional career. In addition to bringing the Lynx one game away from their fourth WNBA title, Collier claimed her second gold medal with Team USA and partnered with former UConn teammate Breanna Stewart to launch the Unrivaled League in January. Collier participated in the inaugural Unrivaled League season and earned the first-ever MVP award.

Coming off her third consecutive All-Star season, Collier's shoe deal with Nike's Jordan Brand is the next big step in her professional career. While still in her athletic prime, she continues to grow her personal brand and branch into different business ventures.

Napheesa Collier, Lynx looking to run it back in 2025

Two years after missing the playoffs in 2022, the Lynx enjoyed their longest postseason run in 2024 since winning the 2017 WNBA Finals. The 2024 Finals appearance was the first of Collier's career, inspiring the team to run it back in 2025.

Many WNBA franchises endure significant turnover in the offseason. The 2025 offseason was particularly eventful with the inclusion of the Golden State Valkyries. However, Minnesota managed to retain most of its roster, allowing it to build on the success that had the team one win away from another title. In addition to Collier, the Lynx return Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton.

Minnesota notably did not have a pick in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Lynx traded the No. 11 pick to the Chicago Sky, acquiring the latter's 2026 first-round selection in return. They subsequently traded their own 2026 first-rounder for veteran sharpshooter Karlie Samuelson.

With Collier, Williams, McBride, Smith and Carleton all still in their physical primes, there is no reason to believe Minnesota cannot repeat its success in 2025. The only change for Collier will be the shoes she wears as she seeks her first WNBA championship.