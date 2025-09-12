The New York Liberty entered the season with championship expectations, and Natasha Cloud quickly proved why she was one of the smartest signings in free agency. The veteran guard fit seamlessly into the Liberty system, giving them stability and leadership on both ends. For Natasha Cloud, her first year with Liberty delivered not only team success but also a historic achievement in league metrics as the team now prepares for a playoff showdown against the Mercury.

Since 2015, there have only been four lineups across the WNBA with a net rating of +26.0 or better. Natasha Cloud was a part of all four, a stat that underlines her impact. It is rare for a player to consistently anchor groups that dominate on such a level. For the Liberty, it confirmed that Cloud was more than just a role player, she was an engine behind their balance. Her presence helped elevate New York into a contender that could handle any style of opponent.

The Liberty finished the regular season strong and locked in a playoff spot. Their first challenge will be against the Mercury. The Mercury-Liberty matchup is one that already carries weight because of recent battles, but Cloud’s influence changes the equation. She brings playoff experience from her years in Washington and knows how to steady the floor when pressure mounts.

Her defense, vocal leadership, and ability to create for others gave the Liberty an edge in critical stretches of the season. Even when she did not score in bunches, she dictated tempo and made sure her teammates got quality looks. This skill set was key to producing those elite net ratings. It is no coincidence that the best Liberty lineups always seemed to feature her.

Now, the story moves into the postseason. Facing the Mercury, the Liberty will look to extend their season and capitalize on the chemistry that defined their year. With Cloud in the charge, the Liberty know they have a weapon who thrives when the stakes are highest. The question is whether her track record of historic lineups can translate into a deep playoff run.

Can the Liberty ride this momentum and repeat their run to the Finals once again?