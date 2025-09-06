Phoenix Mercury veteran Alyssa Thomas has set a new standard in playmaking, surpassing Caitlin Clark’s single-season WNBA assist record during Saturday’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Thomas entered the contest needing just a handful of assists to eclipse the mark. By halftime, she had already posted nine points, eight assists and five rebounds while shooting 4-for-11 from the field in 17 minutes, giving the Mercury a 50-47 lead at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The 33-year-old guard has been central to Phoenix’s success in 2025, averaging 15.9 points, 9.2 assists, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals per game across 36 appearances. She is shooting 53.8% from the floor and has consistently ranked among the league leaders in facilitating.

Clark, in her highly anticipated rookie season with the Indiana Fever in 2024, set the previous record with 334 assists over 40 games. The accomplishment stood as a benchmark for guard play until Thomas’ performance this season elevated the total further.

For the Mercury, Thomas’ achievement comes as the franchise is surging toward the postseason. Phoenix carried a six-game winning streak into the matchup against Connecticut and entered Saturday with a 27-14 record, one of the top marks in the league. The Sun, meanwhile, have struggled throughout 2025, holding a 10-31 record.

Phoenix will return home following Saturday’s contest to host the Los Angeles Sparks (19-22) on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET in a nationally televised game on NBA TV. After that, the Mercury will close their road slate with a trip to face the Washington Mystics before concluding the regular season.

Thomas, who has built a reputation as one of the most versatile players in WNBA history, adds another accolade to a career defined by all-around production and leadership. Surpassing Clark’s record highlights her ability to anchor an offense while maintaining scoring and rebounding contributions, underscoring her continued impact at age 33.

The new record places Thomas at the center of Phoenix’s playoff push, further validating her role as the engine of the Mercury’s late-season surge.