PHOENIX– Amid Alyssa Thomas's battle for MVP, the Phoenix Mercury star has her team and the city behind her. One of those people is Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts.

Although he's been a major advocate ever since Thomas was traded to the Mercury, he added more fuel to her campaign. The former NBA assistant compared her to someone special.

Nate Tibbetts had some comparisons for Alyssa Thomas and Damian Lillard about their competitiveness. “As far as leadership, Dame’s as good as it gets. From a competitive standpoint, wanting to win and everything, AT’s on a level by herself.” pic.twitter.com/6tiQWk3lnY — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I was lucky enough to be around Damian Lillard for 8 years,” Tibbetts said pregame. “As far as like daily leadership and stuff like that, Dame is as good as it gets.

“From a competitive standpoint, wanting to win and everything, AT is on a level by herself.”

Winning plays are what Thomas has brought to Phoenix. Her competitive drive and defensive tenacity have been the team's bread and butter.

They've improved in nearly every statistical category from 2024 to 2025. Granted, the Mercury had a near-total roster overhaul, with only Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack being a part of that 2024 team.

Either way, being mentioned with Lillard is quite the accomplishment. The latter has the accolades, and is regarded as one of the top players in the NBA.

Alyssa Thomas has the Mercury in the playoff push

As of writing this, Phoenix has the No. 4 seed in the standings. However, the Mercury can possibly secure homecourt advantage with a win on Saturday.

If that's the case, Thomas would need to continue her MVP-caliber season. She's averaging a league-high 9.2 assists, and is on pace to break the single-season record set by Caitlin Clark in 2024.

With the end of the season getting closer and closer, the comparisons will continue to fly in. However, Thomas is one of one. She's having a season no one has ever had, except for her in 2023.

Either way, the Mercury will continue their playoff push after securing the spot on Friday. Now, it's about riding the momentum and making a deep run.