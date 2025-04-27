Former Chicago Sky star Chennedy Carter was recently announced as the newest addition to Adelitas de Chihuahua, a team in Mexico's Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional Femenil. WNBA fans were shocked to hear that Carter wouldn't make a roster in the league for the 2025 season, speculating that she's being blacklisted over rumored locker room issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adelitas de Chihuahua Oficial (@adelitasdechihuahuaoficial)

Some fans were supportive of the decision, explaining why it's likely the best choice for Carter and doesn't mean the end of her WNBA career. “Why should she just wait around,” they began. “She is in charge of her decisions and I'm glad she's not waiting around. She will eventually make it back in the W but maybe not this season now.”

“Was hoping she would be a Valkyrie,” a Golden State supporter disappointingly tweeted, which got the response, “Kinda sad that with all that talent, no GM is willing to bring her to camp,” from another W fan.

More users chimed in to agree about just how much talent the league is losing with her absence. “That's a crime, bring her back to the WNBA, she is the Allen Iverson of the W except now she developed a deadly 3,” one person posted in the comments.

Some basketball fans had an entirely positive outlook on Carter's move. “I'm just happy Chennedy is signed and will be playing,” they tweeted.

However, others agreed with the league icing out the controversial guard from the 2025 campaign. “It means she needs to change her attitude, but likely never will,” one spectator said. “It was inevitable with her impulse control problems,” another added in response.

Carter made headlines in 2024 for hip-checking Caitlin Clark to the floor and looming over her during a 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever. Both Carter and Clark have maintained that neither harbors any hard feelings for the other.

“Basketball's competitive. I get it,” Clark said in an interview. “Sometimes your emotions get the best of you. It happened to me multiple times throughout the course of my career.”

Carter also recently had a chance to voice her side. “It's one of those things that just happens in basketball. It was just like a little tap, like ‘I'm here.' Not to like harm [her] or anything,” she explained. “Everybody is going to have their views on it, and my personal view is that I don't have anything against her.”

The 2020 fourth overall pick averaged 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds with the Sky last season. Chennedy Carter played for the Wuhan Shengfan in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association during the WNBA offseason.