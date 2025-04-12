Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso, to name a few, helped comprise arguably the most anticipated WNBA Draft in history last year, commanding a level of coverage that had never been seen before. Well, the 2025 rookie class aims to move the annual event forward once again on Monday, April 14.

Although the 2024-25 college basketball campaign did not draw close to the same viewership numbers as Clark and company accrued last season, the present prospect pool will make history at The Shed in Hudson Yards, New York. The lowest-tier general admission ticket will cost spectators $99 on Ticketmaster, according to ESPN's Michele Steele, which is double the price of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Fans are willing to shell out dough for this experience, however. Reserved seating and special access packages are nearly sold out. Many wondered if the Caitlin Clark effect would wear off this year, but perhaps the Indiana Fever star's popularity helped shine a light on other young players. She opened the door to legions of new fans while leading Iowa to a magnificent two-year run. And once they peered into the world of women's college hoops, they turned their attention to some other talents.

Ideally, when those athletes enter the W, fans will stay invested. That appears to be the case, at least judging by draft ticket sales.

Who to keep an eye on ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft?

Like last year, there is a consensus No. 1 pick. The Dallas Wings are expected to grab newly crowned national champion and UConn star guard Paige Bueckers. Unpredictability might follow, however. French center Dominique Malonga, USC forward Kiki Iriafen and Notre Dame shooting guard Sonia Citron are all vying for the No. 2 slot.

The feel-good story of the proceedings figures to be Hailey Van Lith, who led TCU to its best season in program history after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign with LSU. She could possibly soar well into the top 10 or settle somewhere in the middle of the first round. Regardless of when league commissioner Cathy Engelbert calls the Big 12 Player of the Year's name, it will be much earlier than many imagined just a year ago.

Hopefully, those who choose to attend the WNBA Draft will get their money's worth and leave feeling excited about the next campaign.