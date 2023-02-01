Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert put together a fantastic all-around performance against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. He scored 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out an assist, and came up with one steal in the 118-111 overtime loss. So when Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors visit the Target Center to play the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, every Wolves fan will surely want to know: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Warriors

The Wolves have Gobert listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with right groin soreness, per a tweet from Charlie Walton. Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) and Bryn Forbes (right ankle sprain) are also questionable to play for Minnesota, while Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) will remain out.

Rudy Gobert, 30, is in his tenth year in the NBA and first in Minnesota after spending nine in Utah. He’s averaging 13.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks across 44 appearances this season. Gobert hasn’t been scoring the ball with the same regularity that he was in years past — his current 13.4 points per game average is his lowest since the 2017-18 campaign, back when he was just 25 years old.

The Wolves should be able to beat a Warriors team that has struggled on the road this season, with or without Gobert. After all, Golden State’s 7-18 road record is the fifth-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.