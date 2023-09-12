Former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales is set to testify in court on Friday as part of an investigation into his alleged sexual assault of Jennifer Hermoso at the Women's World Cup, reported by GOAL. This development comes after prosecutors initiated a case against him, accusing him of “the crimes of sexual assault and coercion.”

The court hearing is scheduled for September 15, where Rubiales will appear as a suspect with legal representation. The investigation stems from an incident where Rubiales kissed Hermoso after Spain's World Cup final victory against England. While Rubiales insists the kiss was consensual, Hermoso maintains that it was not, leading her to file a complaint with Spanish prosecutors.

The fallout from this incident has been significant, with Rubiales initially refusing to step down from his role as RFEF president. However, FIFA suspended him, and he eventually announced his resignation. Over 80 Spanish players pledged to boycott the national team while Rubiales was in charge, leading to major disruptions within the team and coaching staff.

The Sports Administrative Court (TAD) in Spain previously ruled that Rubiales' actions constituted a “serious” but not “very serious” offense. Rubiales responded defiantly, vowing to defend himself to prove the truth and emphasizing that justice should apply impartially, without pre-determining the result based on gender.

In response to the controversy surrounding Rubiales, the RFEF issued an apology, acknowledging the significant damage it had caused to Spanish football, sport, society, and football's core values.

The court hearing on Friday will be a critical moment in determining the outcome of the case and whether Rubiales will face legal consequences for his actions at the Women's World Cup.