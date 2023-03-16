A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Francisco Lindor and Team Puerto Rico are giving Team Dominican Republic all sorts of troubles in Wednesday night’s marquee World Baseball Classic showdown between the two Pool D rivals.

Francisco Lindor is stepping up big time for Puerto Rico and he even added to their lead in the fifth inning when he scored on an epic inside-the-park home run. Of course, Twitter is now buzzing with reactions after that play that extended Puerto Rico’s lead to four.

FRANCISCO LINDOR WITH THE LITTLE LEAGUE INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/Hpqst060mi — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 16, 2023

LINDOR LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN!! Right passed the legs of Julio Rodriguez and Francisco Lindor makes it ALL THE WAY AROUND!! pic.twitter.com/FUz3ADyn6e — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 16, 2023

Inside the parker by Lindor! So fun to watch. #WBC — Sarah Tiana (@sarahtiana) March 16, 2023

Lindor shitting on these cabrones — 🅸 🅰︎🅼 🆃🅸🆁🅴🅳 (@TuPaiCBN) March 16, 2023

Dominican Republic outfielder and Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez failed to make what should have been an easy play in center field, but he miscalculated the ball’s trajectory after it bounced off of the grass. Seeing a great opportunity to move closer to home plate, Francisco Lindor made a run for third base but went for broke when the ball was bobbled yet again on the relay.

What is happening?!?!!! Lindor with an inside the Parker! pic.twitter.com/gdaUSiYiU2 — Spring Training SZN 🌴☀️⚾️ {.P-Nav.} 🤘🏽 (@PNav57) March 16, 2023

I wish Lindor played this hard for the team that pays him 341 million — Bryan (@ThatGuyBry31) March 16, 2023

Francisco Lindor’s teammates added to the fun by celebrating with him after he reached home plate on that incredible run. There aren’t a lot of baseball plays more exciting than an inside-the-park home run and to do that against a pre-tournament favorite only makes it all even sweeter for Lindor and Puerto Rico.

A win for Francisco Lindor and Puerto Rico would give them the ticket to the next round and mean elimination for the Dominican Republic, who were expected to be among those seriously contending for the World Baseball Classic title.

Prior to meeting the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico had collected wins over Nicaragua and Israel.