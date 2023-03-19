Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

It’s the World Baseball Semifinal as Cuba faces the USA. We’re in Miami sharing our World Baseball Classic odds series, making a Cuba-USA prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

We are down to the final four of the World Baseball Classic tournament. Ultimately, these are the final four countries and the best in the world. The winner of this Cuba-USA matchup will play the winner of Mexico-Japan.

Cuba advanced by defeating Australia 4-3 in the quarterfinal. Likewise, the USA rallied to defeat Venezuela 9-7 last night. Cuba is attempting to win the World Baseball Classic for the first time ever. Meanwhile, the US is attempting to defend its title, and make it back to the final for a shot at repeating. Both teams have demonstrated an impeccable ability to compete in this tournament. However, only one team will advance. Can the Americans keep the momentum going and set themselves up for a chance at a repeat? Or will Cuba pull off the shocking upset of the century? We will outline the highlights on both teams and show you how to wager.

Here are the WBC odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 WBC Odds: Cuba-USA Odds

Cuba: +1.5 (-168)

USA: -1.5 (-210)

Over: 9.5 (-124)

Under: 9.5 (+102)

How To Watch Cuba vs. USA

TV: FS1

Stream: MLB

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why Cuba Could Cover The Spread

The funny thing about Cuba is that they do not hit for power at all. Amazingly, many of their run-scoring hits have been singles or doubles. They just do not pummel the ball out of the ballpark. Therefore, it is frustrating to face a team that consistently hits it to the right part of the field.

Luis Robert was a star for the Chicago White Sox. Now, he is showcasing his ability for his home country of Cuba. Robert is batting .227 (5 for 22) with four RBIs. Somehow, he has made the most out of four hits. Yoan Moncada is Robert’s teammate on the White Sox. Today, he is also his teammate for their country. Moncada was amazing in the majors last season. Significantly, he has demonstrated the only power for the Cubans, batting .421 (8 for 19) with one home run and five RBIs. Robert and Moncada are showing the world how talented they are and why the White Sox are lucky to have them. Next, they plan to show the world how the Cubans can overtake the powerful United States in the game of baseball.

Yadil Mujica is not a major league baseball player. However, he has shown his ability to hang with them. Mujica is batting .400 (6 for 15) with no home runs and six RBIs. Then, there is Yadir Drake. He only made it as far as Double-A in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system. Instead, he has been tearing up in the Mexican League for the last few years. Drake is batting .412 (7 for 17) with two RBIs in the World Baseball Classic. Ultimately, clutch hitting and good pitching has helped Cuba prevail.

Cuba will cover the spread if they can command an early lead. Then, they must avoid falling into bad counts against the best hitters.

Why USA Could Cover The Spread

The USA have plenty of power hitters. However, they opened the game against Venezuela with five consecutive singles. It was not something anyone expected. Regardless it helped the USA spring a 3-0 lead early. But they picked it up later in the game when Kyle Tucker clipped a double off Astro teammate Luis Garcia and followed it up with a solo home run.

But the pitching stumbled after the Americans claimed a 5-2 lead. Unfortunately, it caused them to fall behind 7-5 entering the later stages of the game. Things looked bleak for the Americans, and it appeared Venezuela would steal this. Then, they loaded the bases in the eighth inning, and the hottest free agent of the season came up to the plate. Trea Turner relished this moment, as he had done several years ago when he helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series. Next, Turner clobbered a hanging changeup into the seats into left field for a grand-slam home run to put the US up 9-7. It would be enough for a victory.

The USA will cover the spread if they can keep the bats hot. Moreover, they need better pitching. Adam Wainwright will get the start and must pitch efficiently in his three innings to give the Americans a chance.

Final Cuba-USA Prediction & Pick

Cuba is consistent, but lack power. Conversely, the Americans have all the power. Expect the bats to come out flying and the USA to prevail in this one.

Final Cuba-USA Prediction & Pick: USA: -1.5 (-210)