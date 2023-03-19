The United States will continue to defend its World Baseball Classic title following an instant classic 9-7 quarterfinal win over Venezuela Saturday night.

Trailing 7-5 entering the eighth inning, the U.S. quickly loaded the bases before Trea Turner stepped to the plate. With one swing of the bat, the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop walloped a 407-foot grand slam to left field, giving the U.S. the lead and sending Miami’s LoanDepot Park and Twitter alike into a patriotic frenzy.

That was FUN. God I love baseball https://t.co/QAjjmooCQ8 — ρєαяℓ (@Pearl_Ann_) March 19, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The comeback win is the third of the tournament for the U.S., but this one was far more dramatic than the previous two. The opponent was arguably the best the U.S. has seen in the tournament thus far, and the Americans were just six outs away from elimination.

The World Baseball Classic has taken a lot of heat in the last couple of days following the freak injury to Puerto Rico and New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz. Another potential long-term injury happened in this game to Houston Astros star José Altuve, when the former AL MVP was struck in the hand in the bottom of the fifth and had to exit the game.

Some baseball fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration at star players getting injured in a “meaningless” tournament.

Those on the pro-WBC side should look no further than this game and Friday night’s thriller between Mexico and Puerto Rico to cement their arguments for keeping baseball’s biggest stars at the event.

Both semifinals are now set, with the U.S. slated to play Cuba Sunday night for a spot in Tuesday’s championship. Japan and Mexico will square off on Monday to decide the other finalist.