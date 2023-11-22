Following the intense Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup qualifier at Maracana, where Lionel Messi criticized Rio de Janeiro's military police

Following the intense Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup qualifier at Maracana, where Lionel Messi criticized Rio de Janeiro's military police for their handling of crowd violence, the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) has issued a statement defending the security protocols in place, reported by GOAL.

Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste captain, voiced strong condemnation, accusing the authorities of “beating people” and suggesting the night “could have ended in tragedy.” The police were seen responding violently to individuals allegedly booing the Brazilian national anthem, resulting in one fan leaving with a bloodied head on a stretcher. Despite the disturbances, the match resumed after a 30-minute delay, with Argentina claiming a 1-0 victory.

This incident isn't the first time tensions have escalated in the Brazil-Argentina rivalry. Earlier in the month, Boca Juniors fans faced similar resistance on Rio's Copacabana beach ahead of the Copa Libertadores final, which Fluminense won. Regarding the recent altercations, the CBF has stood by the accused authorities.

In a statement, the federation clarified, “It is important to clarify that the organization and planning of the match were carried out carefully and strategically by the CBF, together and in constant dialogue with all the competent public bodies, especially the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro.” The CBF reaffirmed that the action, security, and operation plan, approved by the Rio de Janeiro Military Police and other authorities, was strictly adhered to.

Despite the off-field controversies, Argentina's victory, sealed by Nicolas Otamendi's 63rd-minute goal, pushed Brazil to an unexpected sixth place in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table. The aftermath remains uncertain, with FIFA potentially responding with sanctions depending on their evaluation of the security measures in place.