Published November 25, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While USMNT fans are happy that the team pulled off a draw against England in the World Cup, the same cannot be said for Three Lions supporters.

England has yet to lose in the World Cup, but for a team always expected to contend for the trophy, losing to USMNT was shocking and disappointing, to say the least.

Sure enough, England fans didn’t hide their displeasure over the result of the game. Sure, they got a point in the scoreless draw, but it’s definitely not a good sign to lose to a nation that isn’t really focused on football–or at least the kind of one they play.

A video of Brit fans even went viral as they throw water (or beer?) in disappointment. Loud boos can also be heard in the background.

The Brits are broken over a draw pic.twitter.com/TCyXy8Ak9A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2022

Some fans took it to Twitter to voice their anger and frustration, while some can’t help but mock England over the embarrassing outing.

England fans when we’re trying to score a goal but American fans are chanting “DE-FENCE DE-FENCE” pic.twitter.com/nR8Gq9iRrP — Solyman Jami (@Jitokeze) November 25, 2022

England fans watching their team get outplayed by someone who calls it Soccerpic.twitter.com/op7pUJoOcJ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 25, 2022

Taylor Twellman of ESPN shared his criticism of England, noting, “As I said during the Euro run, Southgate has set the team up ‘scared to lose’ vs ‘trying to win’. They have way too much talent & depth to play conservatively and you can’t tell me Foden doesn’t get in the team. I’d argue next to Kane best attacking player in all of England.”

Another Twitter user trolled England, saying, “This SOCCER tie is so embarrassing for England. Imagine if England came and played American Football vs the USA and we tied that game. Levels to this.”

Still at the top of Group B, England remains in good position to make it to the knockout stages. But sure enough, they need to get a convincing win in their final group stage match against Wales to show everyone that they are a team to be feared in the World Cup.