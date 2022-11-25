Published November 25, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The USMNT pulled another draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but this time, it’s a tie they’ll be happy to take. Against England, the Americans held the European giants to a scoreless draw to share the spoils in their second game of the tournament.

England remained a massive threat with their eight shots on goal, three on target, but the USMNT did a good job at limiting the opportunities that come to the Three Lions’ way. While the Americans themselves struggled to find the front of the goal, they had their chances as well, including a Christian Pulisic shot that hit the crossbar early in the first half.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a scoreless game and take a point each from the proceedings.

The USMNT made history with the result, though, as it is the first scoreless match they played in 35 World Cup appearances. Even better, it is the first clean sheet of the USA against a European team in the World Cup. The last time they did it was 72 years ago in 1950 when they took down England 1-0.

England international and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane made sure to give credit to the USMNT for the performance. England was able to score 6-2 in their first game against Iran, but in the showdown with the Americans, they weren’t even able to get anything going offensively.

“They pressed well, they made it difficult. At times we dealt with it well, we respect them. A draw isn’t bad for us. We look forward to the next one,” Kane said of USMNT.

While the USMNT will also be satisfied with the draw, they know very well that their job gets harder if they want to make it to the next round of the World Cup. Iran is the only team standing on their way. If they win, they’ll qualify to the knockout stages from Group B, but if not, they are going home.