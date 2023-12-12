The legendary Wu-Tang Clan announced they are next on the list to wow fans for a Las Vegas residency set to start in 2024.

Set to electrify Las Vegas, Wu-Tang Clan has declared their imminent residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels, titling it “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency,” according to RollingStone. The iconic hip-hop collective will grace the stage on Feb. 9 and 10 during the fervor of Super Bowl weekend, followed by a return engagement on March 22 and 23. Ticket sales for these four anticipated performances will commence on Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. PT, with presales opening on Tuesday at noon PT.

Expressing his excitement, RZA stated, “Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment, and good times. Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix. Virgin + Wu-Tang = Triumph.” Bobby Reynolds, Senior VP of AEG Presents Las Vegas, echoed this sentiment, welcoming the Wu-Tang Clan and acknowledging the residency as a groundbreaking moment for both the venue and Las Vegas as a whole.

Renowned for classics like “C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” and “Protect Ya Neck,” Wu-Tang Clan recently concluded a successful tour alongside rapper Nas. RZA, the group's leader, revealed that the residency had been in the pipeline for about five years, aiming to elevate the genre, especially during its 50th anniversary celebrations this year.

This residency joins a roster of illustrious Vegas engagements, following the likes of pop sensations Adele and Katy Perry. Meanwhile, U2 is set to wrap up their residency at the Sphere, an innovative orb-like venue created by Knicks owner James Dolan, in March. Notably, R&B maestro Usher Raymond, slated to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, recently concluded his own successful residency in the city.