Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

WWE 2K23 appears to be adding even more names to its already meaty roster. This will come in the form of new characters being featured as WWE 2K23 DLC additions, as well as a few new free characters being added in future updates.

In an interview with The Pro Wrestling Shoot Podcast, WWE 2K23 associate gameplay producer Bryan Williams revealed that 2K plans to patch in additional free superstars. While Williams didn’t specify who these are, speculations are already rising thanks to the many unused files data miners and modders have found within the game’s code. This includes the likes of Candice LeRae and Mia Yim who have been the subject of WWE 2K Creations that utilized unused game files to bring forth characters that featured in roster cuts from the game.

On top of this, it appears that other wrestlers not previously advertised to be part of WWE 2K23 DLC content packs may be added in as well, specifically Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy persona for the fourth DLC pack coming in July.

Do note, however, that the names listed above have just been speculated upon and no official source ever confirmed their future inclusions, no matter how likely they seem to be.

As for when these free new content will arrive on the game, Williams only teases that “that will be made available sooner rather than later,” teasing fans further by saying, “So be on the look out for that.”

While there are always going to be names that we wish would have been included in the game’s roster, there’s no doubt that WWE 2K23 already features a very satisfying both in terms of depth an size. It does, after all, feature the biggest roster in any WWE game ever made, and the slew of community-made characters also add to the mix as well.