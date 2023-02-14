With the full roster reveal of the WWE 2K23 roster, here are the biggest snubs: all of the wrestlers missing from the WWE 2K23 roster. These are the wrestlers, superstars, and performers that are missing in the WWE 2K23 full roster reveal by Visual Concepts.

The Biggest Snubs: Wrestlers Missing From the WWE 2K23 Roster:

Bray Wyatt – In spite of his high-profile return in last year’s Extreme Rules premium live event, Bray Wyatt is not included in the WWE 2K23 full roster reveal. It appears that he didn’t make it for this year’s version of WWE 2K games. It’s highly likely, however, that Bray Wyatt will be included in the series of post-launch DLC that Visual Concepts will be offering – those cheeky bastards. Uncle Howdy – One of the reasons why Bray Wyatt won’t be making it in time for WWE 2K23’s launch may be because of Uncle Howdy himself. At this point, it’s still unclear who Uncle Howdy is and whether or not he is just another persona of Bray Wyatt. Once the truth about Uncle Howdy gets revealed, however, you can bet on Visual Concepts to offer both Bray and Howdy in one DLC Pack down the line. Candice LeRae – While Johnny Gargano himself was missing in the full roster reveal by Visual Concepts, he at least was able to confirm on Twitter that he’ll be playable at launch. The same cannot be said about his wife, Candice, who was, in spite of appearing in previous WWE 2K games, missing from the WWE 2K23 roster. Roderick Strong – In spite of still being in contract with WWE, Roderick Strong is missing in the full roster reveal. The leader of the Diamond Mine has been shelved for a while due to an injury, but that hasn’t stopped the inclusion of wrestlers like Big E. This puts into question Roddy’s contract status with WWE: Will he be the next to jump to AEW soon? Sarray – In spite of being part of the WWE 2K22 roster as part of the post-launch DLC, it’s odd that Sarray didn’t make the cut for this year’s main roster reveal. Will she also be part of this year’s DLC again? Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – It’s almost disrespectful not to see The Brain as a fixture in WWE 2K games the same way Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior are because Heenan is one of the best managers and commentators that ever graced WWF. Torrie Wilson – In spite of appearing in previous versions of the game, Torrie Wilson is notably missing in WWE 2K23, which makes you wonder who you’d be feuding against Stacey Keibler instead. Michelle McCool – The same goes with one of the most prolific retired legends in recent years, Michelle McCool has appeared a lot on WWE programming in cameos and in in-ring returns like the Rumble that it makes you wonder why she’s not present in the video games as prominently as she should be. Jimmy Hart – The Mouth of the South is due a return on a WWE 2K ring. Or at least, ringside, with his loud and brash mouth talking over an obnoxious megaphone. Teddy Long – I definitely need Teddy Long to be around so that I could pull off a “1-on-1 with the Undertaker, playah” on My Universe. Or at least make him an option for the GM Mode, please. The Many Faces of Foley – How come Cactus Jack gets all the love? Finn Balor “Demon” – The Demon persona of Finn Balor is remarkably missing in Visual Concept’s full roster reveal. Ric Flair – The Nature Boy is not on WWE 2K23 so far, and it’s going to be one of the few that won’t feature Ric Flair if that doesn’t change. Ricky Steamboat – The Dragon is not on WWE 2K23 either, but if Flair finds his way back, then so too should Steamboat. Dusty Rhodes – Come on, you have Cody Rhodes returning and possibly winning the WWE Championship, but do not have the great Dusty Rhodes on here? Come on, 2K. Sgt. Slaughter – Our favorite GI Joe is also missing from the WWE 2K23 roster. Iron Sheik – To be fair, The Iron Sheik has not featured prominently in WWE 2K games much, but it would be fun to have him around. “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig – Mr. Perfect DEFINITELY should appear on WWE 2K23. The game won’t be perfect without him. The Road Warriors – Animal and Hawk deserve to be immortalized by appearing in each and every WWE 2K game. The Natural Disasters – Who else would you have feuding with The Mega Powers if not for The Natural Disasters? King Booker – This alternate version of Booker T has to return. The OC – Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin are also not included in the WWE 2K23 roster reveal. Hopefully, they’ll be in a DLC. Valhalla – The manager of Erik and Ivar is not present in the roster reveal, and that’s going to have issues with the presentation of the Viking Raiders’ entrance without her. Tegan Nox – Tegan Nox has to be back on WWE 2K, too, since she’s been welcomed back to the fold by Papa H. Hit Row – The entire crew is missing from the WWE 2K23 announcement, which would be the second time the stable would be appearing in WWE but not be part of the WWE 2K roster. Emma – The recently-returned Emma is also not featured in the WWE 2K23 full roster reveal, which is a shame because her dynamic with real-life boyfriend Madcap Moss is an interesting sight to see on TV that we wish we could have also in our Universe Mode. Tony D’Angelo – Having been a prominent part of the NXT program in previous months and being the man responsible for kicking out Tommaso Ciampa from the NXT roster, one would have thought that Tony D’Angelo would have earned a spot in the WWE 2K23 roster. But no, he’s not there. Chase U – Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail are also not included in the WWE 2K23 roster even if they’re prominently used in NXT programming. Pretty Deadly – Former NXT Tag Team Champions Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are also missing from the WWE 2K23 roster. I’m in the camp that says any active competitor that has touched gold should be part of the game’s roster, so this one’s pretty awful not to have. Sable – Lastly, why is Sable never featured in a WWE 2K game? We’ve found the reason why Brock only has Bobby in his mind all this time.

There are still plenty of other wrestlers, mostly legends, who are not mentioned above and are not included in the WWE 2K23 roster. Hopefully, many of them would find their way to the game through a DLC post-release. Many of the active competitors that didn’t make the cut might need extra time to have their likeness scanned and coded into the game, so hopefully the active wrestlers we mentioned above could still be included in WWE 2K23 through patches and DLC. Meanwhile, as for the legends, these are mostly licensing deals, so hopefully, WWE would feel more comfortable paying up more so that we fans could enjoy more legends in our game. Here’s to hoping that with Triple H at the helm, he’d be more willing than Vince to open up the coffers. Although, from what we understand, it’s not really his call. It could be Nick Khan’s call. But whatever, we just want to play as our legends, so please give them to us.