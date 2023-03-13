With every WWE 2K23 features an In-Game Store for players to grind the game, earning Store Tokens to purchase the various Unlockables / Purchasable items. You can earn Store Tokens by playing matches in all Game Modes, and you start the game with 1,000 Store Tokens as a welcome gift to already unlock your favorite character. WWE 2K23 will officially be available on March 13, 2023. Here is the list of all In-Game Store Unlockables and how much they cost in Store Tokens.

Store Tokens are earned from gameplay throughout all nonMyFACTION modes and these tokens can be spent in the Store to unlock Superstars and any other items for use in nonMyFACTION modes.

WWE 2K23 offers a lot of unlockable superstars, arenas, titles in the game in their in-game store for players to have an incentive of getting more content by just playing the game and earning in-game currency. Aside from the DLCs that the game has provided, you can purchase more characters, stadiums, and title belts without spending any actual money. There are also some unlockables that are unlocked by playing through different game modes such as 2K Showcase Mode and MyRISE Mode.

In case you purchase the Supercharger that comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game, you can immediately unlock all WWE 2K23 in-game store unlockable items. Of course, this excludes the ones from the playthroughs of each game mode.

Here are the list of Superstars you can unlock by purchasing with Store Tokens and how much each one cost. Remember that upon starting the game, you will be handed over 1,000 Store Tokens as a welcome gift to immediately purchase your favorite superstar, such as Batista, Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, The Rock, Triple H, and many more to join your playable WWE 2K23 Roster.

Unlockable Superstars & Legends

UNLOCKABLE CHARACTERSUNLOCK
1Andre The Giant1,000 Store Tokens
2Batista1,000 Store Tokens
3Beth Phoenix1,000 Store Tokens
4Big Boss Man1,000 Store Tokens
5Bobby “The Brain” Heenan MANAGER1,000 Store Tokens
6Boogeyman1,000 Store Tokens
7Booker T1,000 Store Tokens
8Bret “The Hitman” Hart1,000 Store Tokens
9Brie Bella1,000 Store Tokens
10British Bulldog1,000 Store Tokens
11Cactus Jack1,000 Store Tokens
12Chyna1,000 Store Tokens
13Diesel1,000 Store Tokens
14Doink The Clown1,000 Store Tokens
15Eddie Guerrero1,000 Store Tokens
16Eddie Guerrero ’971,000 Store Tokens
17Eric Bischoff1,000 Store Tokens
18Faarooq1,000 Store Tokens
19Goldberg1,000 Store Tokens
20Hollywood Hogan1,000 Store Tokens
21Hulk Hogan ’021,000 Store Tokens
22Jake “The Snake” Roberts1,000 Store Tokens
23JBL1,000 Store Tokens
25Jerry “The King” Lawler1,000 Store Tokens
26Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart1,000 Store Tokens
27Kane1,000 Store Tokens
28Kane ’081,000 Store Tokens
29Kevin Nash1,000 Store Tokens
30Kevin Nash (nWo)1,000 Store Tokens
31Macho Man Randy Savage1,000 Store Tokens
32Maryse1,000 Store Tokens
34Nikki Bella1,000 Store Tokens
35Razor Ramon1,000 Store Tokens
36Rey Mysterio Jr.1,000 Store Tokens
37Rikishi1,000 Store Tokens
38Rowdy Roddy Piper1,000 Store Tokens
39Scott Hall1,000 Store Tokens
40Scott Hall (nWo)1,000 Store Tokens
41Shane McMahon1,000 Store Tokens
42Shawn Michaels1,000 Store Tokens
43Shawn Michaels ’051,000 Store Tokens
44Stacy Keibler1,000 Store Tokens
45Stephanie McMahon1,000 Store Tokens
46Stephanie McMahon (Manager) MANAGER1,000 Store Tokens
47Stone Cold Steve Austin1,000 Store Tokens
48Syxx1,000 Store Tokens
49Ted DiBiase1,000 Store Tokens
50The Hurricane1,000 Store Tokens
51The Rock1,000 Store Tokens
52Triple H1,000 Store Tokens
53Triple H (Manager) MANAGER1,000 Store Tokens
54Trish Stratus1,000 Store Tokens
55Ultimate Warrior1,000 Store Tokens
56Umaga1,000 Store Tokens
57Undertaker1,000 Store Tokens
58Undertaker ’981,000 Store Tokens
59Vader1,000 Store Tokens
60X-Pac1,000 Store Tokens
61Yokozuna1,000 Store Tokens

Besides the unlockable WWE Superstars, you can also unlock some memorable Arenas from the past pay-per-views of WWE. Each one has a different setting so make sure to collect them as well. Most of the Arenas will be unlocked in the other game modes but these ones will already be available for purchase.

Unlockable Arenas

UNLOCKABLE ARENASUNLOCK
1Raw – Thunderdome (2020)500 Store Tokens
2Raw 2005500 Store Tokens
3SmackDown – Thunderdome (2020)500 Store Tokens
4SummerSlam ’88500 Store Tokens
5WCW Halloween Havoc 1997500 Store Tokens
6WCW Monday Nitro ’98500 Store Tokens

Of course, we also have unlockable championship titles so you can design your superstars to have a different belt to have as an accessory. From 90’s belts to custom alternates of belts like John Cena’s WWE United States Championship are available for purchase. They also included Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown and LeftRightLeftRight Championship as obtainable titles. Here are the championship titles you can immediately purchase in the in-game store.

Unlockable Championship Titles

UNLOCKABLE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLESUNLOCK
1ECW Championship ’08-’10100 Store Tokens
2ECW World Championship ’06-’08100 Store Tokens
3ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-’01100 Store Tokens
4ECW World Tag Team Championship100 Store Tokens
5ECW World Television Championship100 Store Tokens
6Hardcore Championship100 Store Tokens
7LeftRightLeftRight Championship100 Store Tokens
8Million Dollar Championship100 Store Tokens
9NXT Championship ’12-’17100 Store Tokens
10NXT Championship ’17-’21100 Store Tokens
11NXT Cruiseweight Championship100 Store Tokens
 12NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-’17100 Store Tokens
13NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-’17 (Alt)100 Store Tokens
14NXT UK Tag Team Championship100 Store Tokens
15NXT UK Women’s Championship100 Store Tokens
16NXT United Kingdom Championship100 Store Tokens
17NXT Women’s Championship ’13-’17100 Store Tokens
18NXT Women’s Championship ’17-’21100 Store Tokens
19Performance Center Championship100 Store Tokens
20UpUpDownDown Championship100 Store Tokens
21WCW Cruiserweight Championship100 Store Tokens
22WCW Hardcore Championship100 Store Tokens
23WCW United States Championship100 Store Tokens
24WCW Women’s Classic Championship100 Store Tokens
25WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-’93100 Store Tokens
26WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo)100 Store Tokens
27WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo Wolfpac)100 Store Tokens
28WCW World Tag Team Championship100 Store Tokens
29WCW World Tag Team Championship ’91-’96100 Store Tokens
30World Tag Team Championship ’02-’10100 Store Tokens
31World Tag Team Championship ’97-’02100 Store Tokens
32World Wide Wrestling Heavyweight Championship100 Store Tokens
33WWE Championship ’88-’98100 Store Tokens
34WWE Championship ’98-’02100 Store Tokens
 35WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)100 Store Tokens
36WWE Heavyweight Championship (Smoking Skull)100 Store Tokens
37WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-’07100 Store Tokens
38WWE Divas Championship100 Store Tokens
39WWE European Championship100 Store Tokens
40WWE Intercontinental Championship ’11-’19100 Store Tokens
41WWE Intercontinental Championship ’90100 Store Tokens
42WWE Intercontinental Championship ’94100 Store Tokens
43WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-’11100 Store Tokens
44WWE Light Heavyweight Championship100 Store Tokens
45WWE Tag Team Championship ’02-’10100 Store Tokens
46WWE Tag Team Championship ’10-’16100 Store Tokens
47WWE United Kingdom Championship100 Store Tokens
48WWE United States Championship ’03-’20100 Store Tokens
49WWE United States Championship (Cena)100 Store Tokens
50WWE Universal Championship (Raw)100 Store Tokens
51WWE Women’s Championship ’98-’10100 Store Tokens
5224/7 Championship100 Store Tokens

Most of these are easily obtainable as long as you play the game for a long time, especially when playing all the game modes. You won’t even notice that you’ve already accumulated a lot of Store Tokens to burn to purchase all of the available unlockables in the in-game store.

