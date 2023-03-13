With every WWE 2K23 features an In-Game Store for players to grind the game, earning Store Tokens to purchase the various Unlockables / Purchasable items. You can earn Store Tokens by playing matches in all Game Modes, and you start the game with 1,000 Store Tokens as a welcome gift to already unlock your favorite character. WWE 2K23 will officially be available on March 13, 2023. Here is the list of all In-Game Store Unlockables and how much they cost in Store Tokens.
Store Tokens are earned from gameplay throughout all non–MyFACTION modes and these tokens can be spent in the Store to unlock Superstars and any other items for use in non–MyFACTION modes.
WWE 2K23 offers a lot of unlockable superstars, arenas, titles in the game in their in-game store for players to have an incentive of getting more content by just playing the game and earning in-game currency. Aside from the DLCs that the game has provided, you can purchase more characters, stadiums, and title belts without spending any actual money. There are also some unlockables that are unlocked by playing through different game modes such as 2K Showcase Mode and MyRISE Mode.
In case you purchase the Supercharger that comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game, you can immediately unlock all WWE 2K23 in-game store unlockable items. Of course, this excludes the ones from the playthroughs of each game mode.
Here are the list of Superstars you can unlock by purchasing with Store Tokens and how much each one cost. Remember that upon starting the game, you will be handed over 1,000 Store Tokens as a welcome gift to immediately purchase your favorite superstar, such as Batista, Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, The Rock, Triple H, and many more to join your playable WWE 2K23 Roster.
Unlockable Superstars & Legends
|UNLOCKABLE CHARACTERS
|UNLOCK
|1
|Andre The Giant
|1,000 Store Tokens
|2
|Batista
|1,000 Store Tokens
|3
|Beth Phoenix
|1,000 Store Tokens
|4
|Big Boss Man
|1,000 Store Tokens
|5
|Bobby “The Brain” Heenan MANAGER
|1,000 Store Tokens
|6
|Boogeyman
|1,000 Store Tokens
|7
|Booker T
|1,000 Store Tokens
|8
|Bret “The Hitman” Hart
|1,000 Store Tokens
|9
|Brie Bella
|1,000 Store Tokens
|10
|British Bulldog
|1,000 Store Tokens
|11
|Cactus Jack
|1,000 Store Tokens
|12
|Chyna
|1,000 Store Tokens
|13
|Diesel
|1,000 Store Tokens
|14
|Doink The Clown
|1,000 Store Tokens
|15
|Eddie Guerrero
|1,000 Store Tokens
|16
|Eddie Guerrero ’97
|1,000 Store Tokens
|17
|Eric Bischoff
|1,000 Store Tokens
|18
|Faarooq
|1,000 Store Tokens
|19
|Goldberg
|1,000 Store Tokens
|20
|Hollywood Hogan
|1,000 Store Tokens
|21
|Hulk Hogan ’02
|1,000 Store Tokens
|22
|Jake “The Snake” Roberts
|1,000 Store Tokens
|23
|JBL
|1,000 Store Tokens
|25
|Jerry “The King” Lawler
|1,000 Store Tokens
|26
|Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
|1,000 Store Tokens
|27
|Kane
|1,000 Store Tokens
|28
|Kane ’08
|1,000 Store Tokens
|29
|Kevin Nash
|1,000 Store Tokens
|30
|Kevin Nash (nWo)
|1,000 Store Tokens
|31
|Macho Man Randy Savage
|1,000 Store Tokens
|32
|Maryse
|1,000 Store Tokens
|34
|Nikki Bella
|1,000 Store Tokens
|35
|Razor Ramon
|1,000 Store Tokens
|36
|Rey Mysterio Jr.
|1,000 Store Tokens
|37
|Rikishi
|1,000 Store Tokens
|38
|Rowdy Roddy Piper
|1,000 Store Tokens
|39
|Scott Hall
|1,000 Store Tokens
|40
|Scott Hall (nWo)
|1,000 Store Tokens
|41
|Shane McMahon
|1,000 Store Tokens
|42
|Shawn Michaels
|1,000 Store Tokens
|43
|Shawn Michaels ’05
|1,000 Store Tokens
|44
|Stacy Keibler
|1,000 Store Tokens
|45
|Stephanie McMahon
|1,000 Store Tokens
|46
|Stephanie McMahon (Manager) MANAGER
|1,000 Store Tokens
|47
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|1,000 Store Tokens
|48
|Syxx
|1,000 Store Tokens
|49
|Ted DiBiase
|1,000 Store Tokens
|50
|The Hurricane
|1,000 Store Tokens
|51
|The Rock
|1,000 Store Tokens
|52
|Triple H
|1,000 Store Tokens
|53
|Triple H (Manager) MANAGER
|1,000 Store Tokens
|54
|Trish Stratus
|1,000 Store Tokens
|55
|Ultimate Warrior
|1,000 Store Tokens
|56
|Umaga
|1,000 Store Tokens
|57
|Undertaker
|1,000 Store Tokens
|58
|Undertaker ’98
|1,000 Store Tokens
|59
|Vader
|1,000 Store Tokens
|60
|X-Pac
|1,000 Store Tokens
|61
|Yokozuna
|1,000 Store Tokens
Besides the unlockable WWE Superstars, you can also unlock some memorable Arenas from the past pay-per-views of WWE. Each one has a different setting so make sure to collect them as well. Most of the Arenas will be unlocked in the other game modes but these ones will already be available for purchase.
Unlockable Arenas
|UNLOCKABLE ARENAS
|UNLOCK
|1
|Raw – Thunderdome (2020)
|500 Store Tokens
|2
|Raw 2005
|500 Store Tokens
|3
|SmackDown – Thunderdome (2020)
|500 Store Tokens
|4
|SummerSlam ’88
|500 Store Tokens
|5
|WCW Halloween Havoc 1997
|500 Store Tokens
|6
|WCW Monday Nitro ’98
|500 Store Tokens
Of course, we also have unlockable championship titles so you can design your superstars to have a different belt to have as an accessory. From 90’s belts to custom alternates of belts like John Cena’s WWE United States Championship are available for purchase. They also included Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown and LeftRightLeftRight Championship as obtainable titles. Here are the championship titles you can immediately purchase in the in-game store.
Unlockable Championship Titles
|UNLOCKABLE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES
|UNLOCK
|1
|ECW Championship ’08-’10
|100 Store Tokens
|2
|ECW World Championship ’06-’08
|100 Store Tokens
|3
|ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-’01
|100 Store Tokens
|4
|ECW World Tag Team Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|5
|ECW World Television Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|6
|Hardcore Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|7
|LeftRightLeftRight Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|8
|Million Dollar Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|9
|NXT Championship ’12-’17
|100 Store Tokens
|10
|NXT Championship ’17-’21
|100 Store Tokens
|11
|NXT Cruiseweight Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|12
|NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-’17
|100 Store Tokens
|13
|NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-’17 (Alt)
|100 Store Tokens
|14
|NXT UK Tag Team Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|15
|NXT UK Women’s Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|16
|NXT United Kingdom Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|17
|NXT Women’s Championship ’13-’17
|100 Store Tokens
|18
|NXT Women’s Championship ’17-’21
|100 Store Tokens
|19
|Performance Center Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|20
|UpUpDownDown Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|21
|WCW Cruiserweight Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|22
|WCW Hardcore Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|23
|WCW United States Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|24
|WCW Women’s Classic Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|25
|WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-’93
|100 Store Tokens
|26
|WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo)
|100 Store Tokens
|27
|WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo Wolfpac)
|100 Store Tokens
|28
|WCW World Tag Team Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|29
|WCW World Tag Team Championship ’91-’96
|100 Store Tokens
|30
|World Tag Team Championship ’02-’10
|100 Store Tokens
|31
|World Tag Team Championship ’97-’02
|100 Store Tokens
|32
|World Wide Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|33
|WWE Championship ’88-’98
|100 Store Tokens
|34
|WWE Championship ’98-’02
|100 Store Tokens
|35
|WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)
|100 Store Tokens
|36
|WWE Heavyweight Championship (Smoking Skull)
|100 Store Tokens
|37
|WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-’07
|100 Store Tokens
|38
|WWE Divas Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|39
|WWE European Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|40
|WWE Intercontinental Championship ’11-’19
|100 Store Tokens
|41
|WWE Intercontinental Championship ’90
|100 Store Tokens
|42
|WWE Intercontinental Championship ’94
|100 Store Tokens
|43
|WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-’11
|100 Store Tokens
|44
|WWE Light Heavyweight Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|45
|WWE Tag Team Championship ’02-’10
|100 Store Tokens
|46
|WWE Tag Team Championship ’10-’16
|100 Store Tokens
|47
|WWE United Kingdom Championship
|100 Store Tokens
|48
|WWE United States Championship ’03-’20
|100 Store Tokens
|49
|WWE United States Championship (Cena)
|100 Store Tokens
|50
|WWE Universal Championship (Raw)
|100 Store Tokens
|51
|WWE Women’s Championship ’98-’10
|100 Store Tokens
|52
|24/7 Championship
|100 Store Tokens
Most of these are easily obtainable as long as you play the game for a long time, especially when playing all the game modes. You won’t even notice that you’ve already accumulated a lot of Store Tokens to burn to purchase all of the available unlockables in the in-game store.
For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.