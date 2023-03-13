With every WWE 2K23 features an In-Game Store for players to grind the game, earning Store Tokens to purchase the various Unlockables / Purchasable items. You can earn Store Tokens by playing matches in all Game Modes, and you start the game with 1,000 Store Tokens as a welcome gift to already unlock your favorite character. WWE 2K23 will officially be available on March 13, 2023. Here is the list of all In-Game Store Unlockables and how much they cost in Store Tokens.

Store Tokens are earned from gameplay throughout all non–MyFACTION modes and these tokens can be spent in the Store to unlock Superstars and any other items for use in non–MyFACTION modes.

WWE 2K23 offers a lot of unlockable superstars, arenas, titles in the game in their in-game store for players to have an incentive of getting more content by just playing the game and earning in-game currency. Aside from the DLCs that the game has provided, you can purchase more characters, stadiums, and title belts without spending any actual money. There are also some unlockables that are unlocked by playing through different game modes such as 2K Showcase Mode and MyRISE Mode.

In case you purchase the Supercharger that comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game, you can immediately unlock all WWE 2K23 in-game store unlockable items. Of course, this excludes the ones from the playthroughs of each game mode.

Here are the list of Superstars you can unlock by purchasing with Store Tokens and how much each one cost. Remember that upon starting the game, you will be handed over 1,000 Store Tokens as a welcome gift to immediately purchase your favorite superstar, such as Batista, Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, The Rock, Triple H, and many more to join your playable WWE 2K23 Roster.

Unlockable Superstars & Legends

UNLOCKABLE CHARACTERS UNLOCK 1 Andre The Giant 1,000 Store Tokens 2 Batista 1,000 Store Tokens 3 Beth Phoenix 1,000 Store Tokens 4 Big Boss Man 1,000 Store Tokens 5 Bobby “The Brain” Heenan MANAGER 1,000 Store Tokens 6 Boogeyman 1,000 Store Tokens 7 Booker T 1,000 Store Tokens 8 Bret “The Hitman” Hart 1,000 Store Tokens 9 Brie Bella 1,000 Store Tokens 10 British Bulldog 1,000 Store Tokens 11 Cactus Jack 1,000 Store Tokens 12 Chyna 1,000 Store Tokens 13 Diesel 1,000 Store Tokens 14 Doink The Clown 1,000 Store Tokens 15 Eddie Guerrero 1,000 Store Tokens 16 Eddie Guerrero ’97 1,000 Store Tokens 17 Eric Bischoff 1,000 Store Tokens 18 Faarooq 1,000 Store Tokens 19 Goldberg 1,000 Store Tokens 20 Hollywood Hogan 1,000 Store Tokens 21 Hulk Hogan ’02 1,000 Store Tokens 22 Jake “The Snake” Roberts 1,000 Store Tokens 23 JBL 1,000 Store Tokens 25 Jerry “The King” Lawler 1,000 Store Tokens 26 Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart 1,000 Store Tokens 27 Kane 1,000 Store Tokens 28 Kane ’08 1,000 Store Tokens 29 Kevin Nash 1,000 Store Tokens 30 Kevin Nash (nWo) 1,000 Store Tokens 31 Macho Man Randy Savage 1,000 Store Tokens 32 Maryse 1,000 Store Tokens 34 Nikki Bella 1,000 Store Tokens 35 Razor Ramon 1,000 Store Tokens 36 Rey Mysterio Jr. 1,000 Store Tokens 37 Rikishi 1,000 Store Tokens 38 Rowdy Roddy Piper 1,000 Store Tokens 39 Scott Hall 1,000 Store Tokens 40 Scott Hall (nWo) 1,000 Store Tokens 41 Shane McMahon 1,000 Store Tokens 42 Shawn Michaels 1,000 Store Tokens 43 Shawn Michaels ’05 1,000 Store Tokens 44 Stacy Keibler 1,000 Store Tokens 45 Stephanie McMahon 1,000 Store Tokens 46 Stephanie McMahon (Manager) MANAGER 1,000 Store Tokens 47 Stone Cold Steve Austin 1,000 Store Tokens 48 Syxx 1,000 Store Tokens 49 Ted DiBiase 1,000 Store Tokens 50 The Hurricane 1,000 Store Tokens 51 The Rock 1,000 Store Tokens 52 Triple H 1,000 Store Tokens 53 Triple H (Manager) MANAGER 1,000 Store Tokens 54 Trish Stratus 1,000 Store Tokens 55 Ultimate Warrior 1,000 Store Tokens 56 Umaga 1,000 Store Tokens 57 Undertaker 1,000 Store Tokens 58 Undertaker ’98 1,000 Store Tokens 59 Vader 1,000 Store Tokens 60 X-Pac 1,000 Store Tokens 61 Yokozuna 1,000 Store Tokens

Besides the unlockable WWE Superstars, you can also unlock some memorable Arenas from the past pay-per-views of WWE. Each one has a different setting so make sure to collect them as well. Most of the Arenas will be unlocked in the other game modes but these ones will already be available for purchase.

Unlockable Arenas

UNLOCKABLE ARENAS UNLOCK 1 Raw – Thunderdome (2020) 500 Store Tokens 2 Raw 2005 500 Store Tokens 3 SmackDown – Thunderdome (2020) 500 Store Tokens 4 SummerSlam ’88 500 Store Tokens 5 WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 500 Store Tokens 6 WCW Monday Nitro ’98 500 Store Tokens

Of course, we also have unlockable championship titles so you can design your superstars to have a different belt to have as an accessory. From 90’s belts to custom alternates of belts like John Cena’s WWE United States Championship are available for purchase. They also included Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown and LeftRightLeftRight Championship as obtainable titles. Here are the championship titles you can immediately purchase in the in-game store.

Unlockable Championship Titles

UNLOCKABLE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES UNLOCK 1 ECW Championship ’08-’10 100 Store Tokens 2 ECW World Championship ’06-’08 100 Store Tokens 3 ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-’01 100 Store Tokens 4 ECW World Tag Team Championship 100 Store Tokens 5 ECW World Television Championship 100 Store Tokens 6 Hardcore Championship 100 Store Tokens 7 LeftRightLeftRight Championship 100 Store Tokens 8 Million Dollar Championship 100 Store Tokens 9 NXT Championship ’12-’17 100 Store Tokens 10 NXT Championship ’17-’21 100 Store Tokens 11 NXT Cruiseweight Championship 100 Store Tokens 12 NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-’17 100 Store Tokens 13 NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-’17 (Alt) 100 Store Tokens 14 NXT UK Tag Team Championship 100 Store Tokens 15 NXT UK Women’s Championship 100 Store Tokens 16 NXT United Kingdom Championship 100 Store Tokens 17 NXT Women’s Championship ’13-’17 100 Store Tokens 18 NXT Women’s Championship ’17-’21 100 Store Tokens 19 Performance Center Championship 100 Store Tokens 20 UpUpDownDown Championship 100 Store Tokens 21 WCW Cruiserweight Championship 100 Store Tokens 22 WCW Hardcore Championship 100 Store Tokens 23 WCW United States Championship 100 Store Tokens 24 WCW Women’s Classic Championship 100 Store Tokens 25 WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-’93 100 Store Tokens 26 WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo) 100 Store Tokens 27 WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo Wolfpac) 100 Store Tokens 28 WCW World Tag Team Championship 100 Store Tokens 29 WCW World Tag Team Championship ’91-’96 100 Store Tokens 30 World Tag Team Championship ’02-’10 100 Store Tokens 31 World Tag Team Championship ’97-’02 100 Store Tokens 32 World Wide Wrestling Heavyweight Championship 100 Store Tokens 33 WWE Championship ’88-’98 100 Store Tokens 34 WWE Championship ’98-’02 100 Store Tokens 35 WWE Championship (Brahma Bull) 100 Store Tokens 36 WWE Heavyweight Championship (Smoking Skull) 100 Store Tokens 37 WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-’07 100 Store Tokens 38 WWE Divas Championship 100 Store Tokens 39 WWE European Championship 100 Store Tokens 40 WWE Intercontinental Championship ’11-’19 100 Store Tokens 41 WWE Intercontinental Championship ’90 100 Store Tokens 42 WWE Intercontinental Championship ’94 100 Store Tokens 43 WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-’11 100 Store Tokens 44 WWE Light Heavyweight Championship 100 Store Tokens 45 WWE Tag Team Championship ’02-’10 100 Store Tokens 46 WWE Tag Team Championship ’10-’16 100 Store Tokens 47 WWE United Kingdom Championship 100 Store Tokens 48 WWE United States Championship ’03-’20 100 Store Tokens 49 WWE United States Championship (Cena) 100 Store Tokens 50 WWE Universal Championship (Raw) 100 Store Tokens 51 WWE Women’s Championship ’98-’10 100 Store Tokens 52 24/7 Championship 100 Store Tokens

Most of these are easily obtainable as long as you play the game for a long time, especially when playing all the game modes. You won’t even notice that you’ve already accumulated a lot of Store Tokens to burn to purchase all of the available unlockables in the in-game store.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.