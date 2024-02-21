Gunther is reaching new heights in WWE, which includes this career-high rating for WWE 2K24.

The Ring General and leader of IMPERIUM Gunther continues to be a dominant figure in WWE TV, and his latest WWE 2K24 ratings reflect this.

With one of the most dominant title reigns in @WWE history, @Gunther_AUT is expecting a high @WWEgames rating to match. Does @GameOverGreggy and @2k have good news to deliver?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mgvahXMt0Q — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 19, 2024

Imperium's Gunther is dominating in the WWE, setting a new record for the most days with the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a single reign, and becoming one of WWE's longest-reigning singles champions in history. He has made the Intercontinental Championship more prestigious and has put everyone in the WWE roster on notice.

Hence, it's no wonder that Gunther just keeps on getting better, which means his WWE 2K24 rating also improved. UpUpDownDown revealed Gunther's rating to be 90 OVR, just one point lower than his previous rating in WWE 2K23. This might not be a dramatic increase in his rating, but Gunther has been so dominant throughout his career that it's already hard to make a large leap forward.

We imagine that Gunther's stock will continue to rise in WWE, and probably by next year, he'll receive an even higher rating, probably as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion or Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion. Whichever is the case, it doesn't look like the Ring General's going to stop dominating any time soon.

As for his Imperium stablemates, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are both confirmed to be part of this year's game, but their ratings have not yet been revealed. Stick with us here at ClutchPoints Gaming to hear about the latest WWE 2K24 news and updates.