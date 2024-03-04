The Creation Suite returns in WWE 2K24 which will allow community creators to continue creating CAWs, entrances, arenas, and signage that will greatly enhance the overall experience of the game for everyone else. However, even this year's version of the game couldn't shake off one nasty issue that the creation suite has been notorious for.
The image size limit and stock limit for WWE 2K24's creation suite still exist, meaning players can only have up to a certain number of custom images saved in their version of the game. These limitations greatly affect the overall customizability of the game and can prevent players from creating complete overhauls of shows and wrestlers that they might wish to make.
This also means that players are still limited by how many high-resolution images they can upload to the image creator and have them saved on their local storage. Even before reaching the upper threshold of custom images saved in the game, it can prevent players from uploading any more images if the upper limit for storage size has been reached.
In spite of the expansion of Creation Suite this year, including new models and presets, these fall short of the expectations of community creators as the 1000 image limit and 100 CAW limit existing in the game prevent them from completely using WWE 2K24 to fulfill their wrestling booking fantasies.
At the same time, these limits are in place to prevent the game from crashing when its game file sizes grow too big, so these preventive measures are for the benefit of the players in the first place. It's still imperative that Visual Concepts and 2K improve the structural capacity of the game in the future, however, so that community creators can have their fill of fun.
WWE 2K24 is set to have its release on March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024.