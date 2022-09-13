WWE’s Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez Title experiment is over

When Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez shocked the professional wrestling world by securing the World Tag Team Championship in a match against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, it left many a fan of WWE scratching their heads.

Sure, the finish was hokey, as Aliyah hid ringside before popping up and pinning Kai, who wasn’t the legal woman at the time, but how could a team that had never wrestled together before the start of the tournament suddenly find themselves besting a pair of former champions who had presumably been working on their in-ring cohesion for months?

Well, in their first title defense as the champs, Aliyah and Rodriquez were afforded a chance to prove once and for all that their win was legitimate and that they deserve to be the rightful, undisputed holders of the belts.

Unfortunately, Kai and SKY were also looking to make a statement in their first televised match together post-Clash at the Castle, and in professional wrestling, both teams can’t come out of the match on top.

Wrestling in the second match of RAW, Kai and SKY were able to weather the strength advantage of Rodriquez thanks to a little help from their ringside leader Bayley, and in the end, pinned Aliyah with a Kai-ropractor to secure the win and bring the belts back to Damage CTRL.

In the opinions of many, this was the right call all along – Kai and SKY are clearly the top female tag team in WWE, and any extended Aliyah-Rodriguez run with the belt would have been viewed as transitional at best and as a mistake at worst. Still, if this was the plan all along and Damage CTRL won their match at Clash at the Castle, what was the point of giving them the WWE Tag Team Championships for two weeks?