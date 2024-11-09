If you took a poll of what title belt fans would love to see added to the WWE Universe, the vast majority would probably say more or less the very same thing: a women's midcard title.

Sure, some might suggest debuting a trios title, and other certified sickos might want to bring back the 24/7 Title – y'all are crazy – but after becoming a core part of weekly televisions, Pay-Per-Views, and even the Speed Title scene, fans have been banging the table for more than four women to hold belts on the main roster at the same time, especially since NXT got a Women's North American Championship belt earlier this year.

Well, on SmackDown, Nick Aldis answered many of those demands in one fell swoop, debuting a brand new belt for women to fight for on the Blue brand.

“The women of WWE have broken every glass ceiling, overcome every obstacle, and proven themselves the very definition of talent, athleticism, and, yes, even ruthlessness. But above all, they've redefined success for women in professional wrestling. Here on SmackDown, we have a roster of world-class athletes who push themselves to the limit night after night to do one thing: leave a legacy,” Aldis told fans on SmackDown.

“And now, it's time to reveal something that does exactly that: a new symbol of excellence in WWE, the Women's United States Championship. This championship will not be awarded; it will not be handed over, it will be earned by whoever is willing to go above and beyond to seize the moment. Ladies, opportunity knocks: it's time to answer and make history. ”

Would it have been cool for WWE to have come up with a new name for the belt, differentiating it from the strap that is already established? Yeah, they probably should have, but hey, something is better than nothing, and this is absolutely something.

Drew McIntyre saw a WWE women's midcard title coming

Discussing potentially adding another title to WWE's arsenal before his big Bad Blood showdown against CM Punk, McIntyre boldly let it be known for anyone who was listening that he 100 percent believes a women's midcard belt should be added to the promotion, as the female talent have proven time and time again that they deserve it.

“That’s certainly something that’s going to come around in the near future. You don’t just bring titles in for the sake of bringing titles (especially) if you don’t have the adequate depth on the roster. But now, to watch just how far the women’s revolution has come – the revolution is such a distant memory now. The women have been killing it for years now,” McIntyre told Fox News Digital last month.

“They got that opportunity years and years ago, and since then, we’ve had so many people come in, and it’s gotten to a point where it’s not a case of you want to be after any women’s matches, you do not want to be after the women’s match anymore because they’re going to go out there, they’re going to kill it, the crowd are going to be burnt out, and you’re going to have to work really hard to get them.

“To watch the talent pool grow, the roster depth grow, and the characters, more importantly, connect with the audience, because if they don’t care about you, it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman, nobody’s emotionally attached to you. You might as well just sit in the back and not go out there. There’s so many characters the women’s division has gotten over now. We’re at a point where if there’s a second title introduced, it’s absolutely justified.”

While fans won't get to hear what McIntyre thinks about this development, as he's been written off of television since his loss at Bad Blood, it's safe to assume he's smiling somewhere, knowing that WWE is a more equitable place where everyone gets ample chances to succeed.