Unfortunately, one-half of current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill (with Bianca Belair) has suffered a legitimate injury, which will keep her out of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Recently, Cargill was written off WWE TV with an on-screen injury. It was unclear who attacked her, but she was replaced by Bayley in the women's WarGames match.

However, she has reportedly suffered a real injury, which will keep her off TV for a while. Dave Meltzer reported the injury. While the severity of it is unknown, she will be out for at least three months.

“We did get confirmation that Cargill is injured[,] but the severity wasn’t known internally past those involved in creative were told it will be a minimum of three months out, maybe longer, which is why they released the story of such severe injuries,” Meltzer wrote in his newsletter.

WWE also said she has “Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations.” They announced her injuries in a social media post.

Jade Cargill's arrival in WWE

Before her injury, Jade Cargill was becoming one of the WWE's top stars. She first gained notoriety for being in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), though, from 2020-23. During her time in AEW, Cargill won the TBS Championship and the Female Star (Female) Award at the AEW Dynamite Awards.

She signed a contract with WWE in September 2023. However, she did not debut in the company until January 2024 at the Royal Rumble. Before her debut, she trained and made a few on-screen appearances on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

Ultimately, she debuted in the women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the match in the 28th slot, eliminating three superstars in 11 minutes. She was eventually eliminated by the runner-up, Liv Morgan, who was eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.

Since then, Cargill has formed an alliance with Bianca Belair. They teamed with Naomi to take on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania XL in a winning effort.

The following month, Cargill and Belair defeated Asuka and Sane to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Backlash France.

They later lost the titles to the Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. A couple of months later, they regained the championships at Bash in Berlin.

With Cargill being out for an extended period, it is unclear if WWE will make Belair relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship. She may have to find a new tag team partner if she hopes to continue their reign. Naomi could make a natural fit if they go that route, given her history with Belair and Cargill.