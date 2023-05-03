A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After standing strong in the ring to challenge Bron Breakker to a televised match to fight for the honor of his best friend, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams walked to the Performance Center parking lot and was confronted by none other than Apollo Crews, the former NXT star who was drafted on RAW by WWE. Crews didn’t, however, want to fight, as he instead wanted to complement Willaims on his way out the door.

“I see you challenged Bron Breakker to a match,” Apollo Crews said. “Alright man, that’s happening. Now I just wanted to holla at chu, I know we’ve had wars in the past, but before I head to RAW I have to tell you man, I see a lot in you. I know you’ve got the ability to take over this whole place, you understand what I’m saying?

“Right now, Melo has the spotlight as he deserves but you? Trick Williams? Are the definition of a Superstar, do you understand me? And I know all of the guys in the locker room only wish they had the gifts that you have. Don’t let that talent go to waste though, alright? You keep grinding, stay true to you, busting you’re a**, and next year, you’ll be hearing your name called to RAW or SmackDown, you understand me?”

While many fans of the WWE Universe see Melo as having a bright future ahead of him, Williams often gets overlooked, as he’s more of a hypeman than the main attraction; a DJ Jazzy Jeff to Hayes’ Will Smith, if you will. If he can elevate his game a little more in the ring, WWE needs to watch out.