After embarrassing Gable Steveson so badly at The Great American Bash that it might take months for the Olympic Champion to return to the WWE Universe again, Baron Corbin made his way back into an NXT ring to discuss his current standing with the brand and what he would like to accomplish next on his one-man reinvention tour through developmental.

Standing in the middle of the ring to a very mixed reaction from a crowd who may like him more than Gable Steveson but don't like him like him, if you know what I mean, Corbin shot the you-know-what with the audience before shooting on the boys and girls in the back.

“You know, the great thing about coming out here in WWE is I can say whatever the h*ll I want, and I don't have to worry about the repercussions. And what I say, I mean; like when I tell you I took an Olympic gold medalist and I ran him out the building. Has anyone seen him since? He got a small taste of what we do, and I promise you, he's not coming back for seconds,” Baron Corbin told the audience.

“Now I can stand here and tell you that everyone back there in the locker room, back there watching the monitors is a bunch of softa** little b**ches, and week after week, day after day, hour after hour they continue to prove me right. Now I come out here, and I say burn the ships, because I am ushering in a new era, no not a new era of NXT, I don't care about this place, what I'm doing is ushering in a new era of Baron Corbin; one where I take my place back in the main event, exactly where I belong.”

Clearly tired of listening to Corbin run his lines for a very long time, the dynamic duo of Von Wagner and Robert Stone made their way out to the back to meet the “Lone Wolf's” challenge, marking the second time in the month Shawn Michaels decided to throw one of WWE's “special projects” in the former United States Champion's direction.

What's on the mind of @BaronCorbinWWE? We hear from him NEXT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/gaCxAxh3Ag — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 16, 2023

Baron Corbin wants to give Von Wagner the Gable Steveson treatment.

After listening to Robert Stone talk for Von Wagner like he so often does, Baron Corbin asked to hear the second-generation WWE Superstar speak for himself before rescinding the offer because he simply didn't believe in his abilities on the mic.

“Look Von, I've got to explain something to you, listen and listen closely; if you want to make it in this business right here, you've got to learn how to talk on the stick,” Corbin noted. “Take me for example: the very first episode of SmackDown Live on Fox in front of 4 million people [in a] sold-out arena, I stepped into the ring, I went toe-to-toe with ‘The Great One,' the ‘Rock' himself. I didn't step back, I stepped up; that's what Superstars do, Von, that's what Superstars do. That's why I get the big bucks. Von, if you want to make the big bucks, I suggest you follow me, otherwise you have a very, very, and I do mean very long career of standing in the background with your arms crossed, security across your chest every time we come through town.”

Clearly miffed at being talked at instead of to, Wagner did take a turn on the stick and delivered a promo that was as interesting as it was perplexing.

“You know what, Corbin, maybe I don't talk a lot, but maybe you just talk too d*mn much,” Wagner responded. “And I have built a friendship with Stone with his fancy lingo. You come out here week after week, and it's the same old sob stories; I'm tired of it, they're tired of it, everyone's tired of it. So next week, you can come out here with one of your ten gimmicks, it doesn't matter if it's Happy Corbin, Sad Corbin, Bumba** Corbin, ‘I ain't gonna burn the ships now' Corbin, I don't even remember your other eight gimmicks because they all sucked. I'm moving up the ladder around here, and your a** is in my way, so next week at Heatwave, I've got a reservation for one, and a table for one, and your bald-headed a** is gonna get a table.”

Does that promo, especially the last line, really make a ton of sense? No, it's as wordy as it is confusingly delivered, but ultimately, the results are the same: Corbin and Wagner are wrestling at Heatwave next week on NXT television, and hopefully for the latter, his efforts are greeted better by the crowd than Steveson before him.