Bayley has big plans.

After finally punching her ticket to WrestleMania with a massive win at the 2024 Royal Rumble, checking off one of the final boxes left on her career to-do list in the process, SmackDown Superstar Bayley, alongside her Damage CTRL teammates, were afforded a chance to address the WWE Universe on RAW and lay out how the faction plans to progress moving forward.

With IYO SKY already holding the WWE Women's Championship, this segment really should have been a formality, right? You'd think so, but Bayley, ever the showwoman, decided to ham it up for the camera, letting fans know that she's incredibly happy to be back on top after so many fans counted her out.

“Alright, now, before I get into the nitty-gritty, I'm going to give you all an opportunity to take a picture of us. I mean, come on, let's ask ourselves, when was the last time you saw the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the WWE Champion, and your Women's Royal Rumble (winner) standing in the ring together? Uh, the answer is never because it's never been done; this right here is history, and it's all because of me,” Bayley told the WWE fans in attendance.

“I've been telling you idiots for a year and a half that Damage CTRL was going to take over, and nobody believed me. Everybody thought my idea was going to be a flop; everyone was saying, ‘Oh, Bayley's not as good as she used to be since coming back from injury. Bayley's been losing all of her matches.' But luckily, I don't listen to your opinions because I see the bigger picture; I may not have been on the poster for the Royal Rumble, but I stand here tall, and I stand here proud as your 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner! In a time when we have the most stacked and talented women's roster, I came out on top; I beat 29 other women on Saturday, and not only that, but I beat Rhea Ripley's precious little record because I was in that match for, Michael (Cole) listen real close, 63 minutes and three seconds, ding dong, hello! So at WrestleMania…”

Unfortunately for Bayley, Rhea Ripley was at RAW, too, and after hearing her talk smack, she walked down to the ring to let all of Damage CTRL know that trying to take her spot would be no easy task.

“Aw, Bayley, do you think you've accomplished something? That's very cute. You might have beaten my time in the Rumble, but that's only because I wasn't in it. And I see that the rest of Damage CTRL has gold, and if you decide to challenge me at WrestleMania, then it's going to stay that way. Do you wanna know why? Because Mami…”

Enter: Nia Jax, the next member of this ever-expanding segment. After beating Ripley all the way into the ring, Jax picked up a microphone and let the entire WWE Universe, but Bayley specifically, in on her intentions.

“Bayley, you can pick IYO, you can pick anybody else,” Nia Jax declared. “but Rhea isn't making it to WrestleMania.”

Suddenly alone in the ring, Bayley laid out her intentions with the “Irresistible Force” increasingly crowding her personal space.

“Yeah, if you let me finish,” Bayley noted. “I was gonna say I'm going to make my announcement Friday on SmackDown.”

Welp, there you have it, folks; Bayley will make her intentions clear on SmackDown and will definitively decide who she wants to wrestle at Mania… or will she? There's no timetable set out for Royal Rumble victors to shoot their shots like, say, Money in the Bank winners, and as a result, this could drag out for some time.

Bayley puts over Dusty Rhodes after the Royal Rumble.

After earning an incredible win at the 2024 Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other women while eliminating seven performers, the second most of anyone in the match behind only Nia Jax, Bayley stopped by the show's press conference and had some surprisingly kind words for one of WWE's all-time legends: Dusty Rhodes.

That's right, despite having passed away all the way back in 2015, Cody's father continues to influence the next generation of in-ring performers, as his promo class down in developmental helped to make Bayley the confident performer she is today.

“I've said it for years, but Dusty, he just had his projects in everybody. He just saw the one thing in everybody that we couldn't see in ourselves. Byron's done this. He helped me in promo classes all the time,” Bayley said via SEScoops.

“The fact that I had my own TV show, Ding Dong Hello, just blows my mind. I wish Dusty can see that because they had to pull me in for extra promo classes and make me do interviews and all this stuff. Because I was so shy but Dusty, just seeing something in me.

“Whatever I was shy to share he wanted me to embrace, because he knew that was what was going to connect me with people. That's what saved me. I would have given up in my first month, I wanted to be done.”

Goodness, if Bayley really was that shy when she first signed up with WWE, you'd never know it now, as she's become one of the top talkers across the entire women's division, so much so that she's been able to effectively push Damage CTRL forward based on the driving power of her personality alone. While only time will tell whether that pays off in her favor, it's safe to say Dusty is up in wrestling heaven, smiling down on her efforts.