Becky sees the upside.

After talking a very, very, very big game heading into RAW Day 1, Becky Lynch shocked the WWE Universe by coming up short against Nia Jax in their first official singles match together, regardless of the year, the brand, or the promotion.

And yet, after getting thoroughly bested in the ring on RAW, taking a loss that left her a bloody mess in the ring, Lynch wasn't feeling too down about her showing in San Diego. Sure, she would have liked to secure the win, but as Lynch pointed out to Jackie Redmond backstage in Portland, she's already declared herself for the Royal Rumble, she isn't on the injury report, and after surviving her first match with Jax something has clearly changed in the dynamic between the two performers.

“Welp, before the match, Nia told me to imagine what would happen if she put her full weight behind that punch, so I did, I tried to picture what she was envisioning, and I imagined that maybe she would break my orbital socket, maybe she would bust my nose into a million different pieces, maybe fragments would go into my cheek, maybe she'd even put me in the hospital,” Becky Lynch told the WWE Universe backstage. “But then she did put her full weight behind that punch, and yes, she busted my mouth open, and I fell, and I lost, but after that, I got up and I walked to the back, and I declared myself for the Royal Rumble. And I didn't end up in the hospital, so I'm already way ahead of last time and last time I came back and I won the entire Royal Rumble and went on to main event of WrestleMania, so either Nia is getting weaker, or I'm getting stronger and no, no I didn't end her like I wanted to but she didn't end me either. So then, maybe this isn't the end, maybe this is just the beginning.”

So which one is it? Is Lynch getting stronger or is her foe getting weaker? Well, considering Jax now has Rhea Ripley breathing down her back following a segment on the very same show where the “Eradicator” of the Judgment Day called out the “Irresistible Force” ahead of the Royal Rumble, the cards may be falling perfectly in place for Lynch to slip in and earn that top spot at WrestleMania; a spot she knows better than just about any other woman in the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch really is the best women on the mic in WWE rn. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aGpBRODh2j — Womens’s Wrestling World 🩷 (@DIVASTANc) January 9, 2024

Becky Lynch has big goals left to accomplish in life.

Sitting down for an interview with Brad Tate on the Casual Podcast to help bolster excitement for the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch was asked about her goals for 2024 and let it be known that there's a Premium Live Event coming up with a match that she's never competed in but would like to: Elimination Chamber.

“There is a big ol premium live event coming up, but first there is Elimination Chamber. Did you know that I've never been in Elimination Chamber?” Becky Lynch asked via Fightful. “I've been in many matches, nearly all of the types of matches one could do in a wrestling ring, but I've not been in Elimination Chamber. So, I'm looking at that and thinking maybe it's time Becky Lynch makes her debut in an Elimination Chamber match, maybe she wins, and maybe she goes on to main event WrestleMania once again.”

Turning her attention further down the line, Lynch let it be known that she's open to a variety of different options, from writing more books to doing some more acting after her success on Young Rock.

“I suppose, writing books and performance is something that I've always loved. I've studied it, I've got my degree in acting,” Lynch noted. “I don't know if you saw a little role that I played as Cyndi Lauper, but acting is something that I've loved for a long time and it's something I've studied and got my degree in. That is something I'd like to pursue. Also, writing is very much something that I love and there could be something there, too. Only time will tell.”

While 2024 will only mark Lynch's 12th year in WWE, as the “Irish Lass Kicker” signed with the promotion in 2013 despite having already experienced a lifetime's worth of success, the Dublin native turns 37 at the end of the month, and it's understandable that she may be thinking about options to remain creatively fulfilled without getting punched in the face quite as often. Fortunately for fans, that day doesn't appear to be happening any time soon, and 2024 may prove to be an incredibly exciting year for “The Man” indeed.