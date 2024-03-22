When it comes to Becky Lynch feuds within the WWE Universe, one rises above the rest due to its longevity, its intensity, and its deeply personal nature: “The Man” versus “The Queen” Charlotte Flair.
From their time together in NXT to their legendary matches at WrestleMania and otherwise, and especially their biggest moment of them all, Flair dropping the RAW Women's Championship when she was supposed to exchange titles with Lynch, if there's one storyline WWE can conceivably go back to whenever they'd like, its this one, especially considering it can be run with the duo as both friends and foes.
Discussing her unique dynamic with Flair in an interview with Peter Rosenberg as part of her book's promotional tour, Lynch noted that, while there have been ups and downs in their relationship, in the end, she holds no animosity to her in-ring rival.
“Yeah, I think [they're] good. Look, I think, in writing this book, at no point and certainly not that I… I certainly did not intend to in any way be disparaging against her, and I don't think I am. I think I'm fair in trying to give her perspective on things. Because I don't think it's fair to completely bury somebody in a book, especially in a world that is so subjective. Because they don't have the opportunity to defend themselves. So I talk about our fallouts, but I at least try to paint it from her perspective as well as from my own. Working together, yeah, it was easy because I think the undercurrent of all of it, fallouts and all, is love. You get more upset by somebody hurting you if you've loved them, or you do love them, than from somebody that you had no relationship with at all,” Becky Lynch told Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat via Fightful.
“That is the thing with Charlotte. We were best friends, we were like sisters, then we fell out, wrestling came between us. Then we came back together, then the notorious fallout with the titles, but I think throughout all of that, if she ever needed anything, I'd be there for her, and I think if I ever needed anything, she'd be there for me. I think that trumps all. I think life is too short to hold these animosities for too long. I think if you hold them too long, they weigh down on you. There's just no point in that. We've lost some people in the last year, in the last few years, and it just reminds you how precious this life, and how special this thing that we're doing is, and we can have those disagreements, we can have those conflicts and rivalries, and we can not always see eye to eye in business, and that's what makes business better when people feel like it's real. But at the end of the day, you gotta remind yourself what's important.”
In professional wrestling, styles make fights but rivalries make legends. From Shawn Michael versus Bret Hart, to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin versus The Rock, and even WWE's current top feud, Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns, placing two performers in a back-and-forth battle for weeks, months, or even years is a fantastic way to get fans invested in a story and build up the mythology of a performer in the way simple one-off matches simply can't produce. Even if they are currently in good standing, which appeared to be the case at the end of Survivor Series last fall, the feud between Lynch and Flair will forever be waiting just under the surface, waiting to emerge once more.
Becky Lynch names her Ireland WWE dream match.
Elsewhere on her promotional campaign, this time with SigningLive, Becky Lynch was asked about what dream matches are left on her To-Do List after a decade in the WWE Universe. For “The Man,” the answer is clear: she wants Beth Phoenix in a Dublin, Ireland ring.
“I think it's got to be in Dublin, Ireland. It's got to be in Croke,” Becky Lynch told SigningLive via Fightful. “I think my opponent, and this is a match I've been trying to get for a long time, would be Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her in the ring and whoop her a** for a long time. Now. It's just not happening. I want to know why is that. Why is that Beth Phoenix? Why won't you fight me?”
Now, technically, Lynch has shared the ring with Phoenix once in the past, as they were both participants in the 2018 Royal Rumble match at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Still, if Lynch wants to throw down with the “Glamazon,” she might want to get on it in a hurry, as it's safe to say she'll be following her husband, Adam Copeland, to AEW when her current Legends contract comes to an end, even if she never actually wrestles a match for the promotion.