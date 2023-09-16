After watching one of the more eventful Smackdowns in recent memory, the fans in Denver, Colorado, were treated to an incredible main event segment: “The GOAT” himself, John Cena, as the latest guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Now granted, was it an odd choice to put Cena in a chair next to Waller instead of, say, booking The Miz versus LA Knight in a Payback rematch? Eh, maybe a little bit but hey, when folks go on The Grayson Waller Effect, it always ends with something physical and maybe even a new feud.

Would that happen for Cena? Well, based on how Waller started the segment, it's pretty safe to say the “Aussie Icon” was looking for a fight.

“I’ve had the opportunity to have some huge guests on the Grayson Waller Effect. Hall of Famers, social media superstars, men and women who think they’re the GOAT. But the truth is that moniker only fits one person, and that’s my guest tonight. And I’m so glad he’s on the show, because despite the fact that he’s headlined WrestleMania, won world championship after world championship, starred in Hollywood blockbuster after Hollywood blockbuster, his star is fading quicker than his hairline. But don’t worry guys, don’t worry, because his rise back to the top starts tonight, courtesy of the Grayson Waller Rub. Ladies and gentlemen, the greatest of all time, John Cena!”

Marching down to the ring with his typical bravado, Cena took a seat next to Waller and proceeded to do a whole lot of listening.

“You know, this is like a dream, right? It must be a real honor to finally be on the Grayson Waller Effect,” Waller said. “But you know, when I talk to grownups, I take off my hat like my mother told me. But, I asked you to be on the show for a reason tonight, John, and you know why? I watched Payback and, as a host, I think you need some help, kid. I think you need some advice, because you were out there stealing the spotlight, you need to be more like Grayson Waller. You know, just sit back and let the stars shine.”

When Cena attempted to interject, Waller kept going, making sure “The Face That Runs the Place” understood his stance.

“But you couldn’t help yourself, could you?” Waller said. “You couldn’t help yourself. You had to make it all about you one more time. In fact, at Payback, you got back in the ring. But not as a competitor, no, as a special guest referee. And then you have the audacity to come out here and lie to these people. He’s lying to you, because the truth is, John, you know it, I know it, you don’t want to be an in-ring competitor anymore. Yeah, truth hurts, right? And there is no doubt that you are the greatest of all time. But there’s also no doubt that you’re not even close to being the greatest right now, lad. In fact, you haven’t been the same since WrestleMania, when my boy Austin Theory, who just whipped the Rock, beat you. And John, ay whoa whoa whoa. John this is a talk show, a talk show, and it’s your time to speak.”

Unfortunately for Cena, that chance never came, as the brand new music of Jimmy Uso hit, and the only Uso on the Blue Brand charged the ring to let “The GOAT” know what he's about.

Is John Cena about to go to war with The Bloodline?

After being told “the wrong Uso quit” a few weeks back by John Cena, Jimmy Uso stood face-to-face with the 1-time Champion once more, only this time, he got the final word.

“Kangaroo Jack over here, you actually got a point, my dude,” Jimmy Uso said. “Nobody wants you here, John. Nobody. I told you two weeks ago, everybody came to see me: Jim Uso. Yeah, so, yeah they love you, they love you here, check this out, Uce. I came out here to tell you this to your face. You try to embarrass me again like you did two weeks ago? Do it, John. If you ain’t gonna do none, then get the h*ll up out my ring.”

Unfortunately for everyone in Denver, Uso and Cena didn't get into it, as Solo Sikoa marched down to the ring and ultimately started to beat down on the “GOAT,” but not before he thought about giving a Samoan Spike to his older brother. Is this where Cena's current run on SmackDown is heading, a one-one-one match with Uso, Sokoa, and maybe even the “Tribal Chief” himself? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.