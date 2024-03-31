When Bobby Lashley attempted to put together a new faction after saying goodbye to the Hurt Business a few years back, it was with the intention of getting himself and all of his friends back to the top of the WWE Universe.
So far, that hasn't really worked out too well, largely because Karrion Kross and his Final Testament have met the faction at every turn, with their latest accomplishment being a match blowing assault on the Street Profits to prevent the duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford from earning a match at WrestleMania 40.
Sitting down after SmackDown to express his frustration with the Final Testament's actions and his own faction's ineffectiveness, Lashley vowed to make some changes moving forward, as he's tired of taking Ls on WWE's biggest stage.
“I don’t even know where I’m at right now. Everything that’s been going on. Tried to be a nice guy. I tried to suppress that anger that I had in me for so many years. Tried to put on a smile, do what everybody wanted. One thing I can say is Kross was right about one thing. It’s that I try to please too many people. I was over here shaking people’s hands, and I did that because the person that I was a few years ago, I didn’t like,” Bobby Lashley explained via Fightful.
“It was starting to scare me. It was starting to scare me, the person that I was, the anger that I had inside me. So I put on a big smile, and I ran around, and I started being the person that I thought everybody wanted me to be. To be honest, that’s been the worst time of my professional wrestling career. Tonight, I not only let down myself, but I let down those two guys that had an opportunity to go to WrestleMania and win back those tag team titles. I was supposed to be the one to help them win those titles back and get back on top. But instead, I was trying to do the right thing. Let me tell you one thing. It’s gonna be a different me, and it starts with you, Kross. Next time I see you and AOP…the old me is coming back. I’m destroying you, I’m destroying everybody else in my way. I was the champion for a reason. I’m gonna get back to being the person I was before, whether you like me or not.”
Oh no, is heel Lashley returning to WWE to exact his revenge on Kross and company? If so, they'd better watch out, as an unleashed Lashley is an absolute killer.
Karron Kross takes a victory lap on Bobby Lashley.
Discussing his faction's action on SmackDown in a backstage segment, Karrion Kross reveled in The Pride's misfortune, noting that Bobby Lashley doesn't have to embarrass himself as a valet for the Street Profits at WrestleMania 40 and can instead simply watch from home.
“Exactly what you said. It worked, and they fell for it. You, you’re sick. You’re sick, but that’s why I like you. [Turns to camera] Hey, you want something? I’ll give you something. Profits, Bobby, B-Fab, in life, you don’t own anything when someone can take it away from you,” Karrion Kross declared via Fightful. “You understand? Bobby, you want to be upset about what happened tonight? Admit it. Admit it in your heart that you love what just happened. Because you weren’t on WrestleMania. What, were you gonna be a valet? You gonna walk them down to the ring? Former world champion turned valet? Are you kidding me? Now, nobody’s got nothing. They’re not going, you’re not going, nobody’s going. Love it, Bobby. Nobody’s got nothing. We own this place.”
You know, say what you will about Karrion Kross' current run on SmackDown, about being relegated to a mouthpiece role without many opportunities to wrestler for championships, but you've gotta admit, he can cut a pretty darn good promo when afforded a chance to get into it without a hard deadline. While he may soon have a huge match ahead of himself against an unleashed Bobby Lashley, a task easier said than dealt with considering his multi-time championship pedigree, for now, Kross has embraced his role, embraced his new teammates in Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain and has someone found himself leading the second-most effective faction on SmackDown. Even if the faction isn't meant to last forever, and he'll be back to working singles matches alongside Scarlett, for now, Kross is making it work in the best possible way.