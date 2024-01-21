Lashley and the Profits are getting serious.

After being called out once more by the Final Testament, Karrion Kross‘ new faction with AOP, Paul Ellering, and his wife Scarlett, the Pride, which may or may not be the moniker of Bobby Lashley‘s new faction with the Street Profits, were once again left with egg on their face, looking like they were one step behind the heels once more.

Fortunately, after SmackDown went off the air, the faction was afforded a chance to address Kross and company once more on the SmackDown LowDown by Kayla Braxton and let it be known that they are sick and tired of being made to look a fool.

“I just heard what they said,” Bobby Lashley told Kayla Braxton. “And it had to be the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard.”

Too upset not to comment on the situation, Montez Ford cut in too, letting Braxton, the Final Testament, and the WWE Universe know that they want nothing more than to take a hands-on approach to solving their problems on SmackDown once and for all.

“Kayla, this is getting ridiculous. For the past few weeks, we have graciously, stylishly walked out to that ring and look for them. And what happens?” Montez Ford asked.” But that seems to be the trend with them. They'll go away for a long time and then show up when they want to. But where have we been every single time? Whether we lost, whether we failed, whether we succeeded, we've been here, through the fight every single time, and got to bring up the fact that we're yes men? What because we're three men that do what we're told? Three men that follow orders? Next week, Final Testament, I'll give you a revelation; we have two words for you: on sight.”

Welp, there you have it, folks, while the idea of the Pride becoming heels appears to be over, at least for the time being, as there's no way to code Kross and company as anything other than bad guys, it looks like they're going to remain cold-blooded killers, as it's clear this feud isn't going to end until the two sides get to duke it out in the ring.

Bobby Lashley once shamed Grayson Waller out of eating cake.

… what? Bobby Lashley once shamed Grayson Waller out of eating a piece of cake? What's that about? Well, as the “Aussie Icon” explained in an appearance on Boom Rookies, he once spent the better part of two weeks wanting to enjoy a nice piece of chocolate cake but was so thoroughly shamed by Lashley's grievance that he had to reconsider his lifestyle choices.

“I had been on a pretty long tour. I was doing some NIL stuff, going to different colleges, I was away for about 12 days. I finally got to SmackDown, this was my last day, and for anyone who hasn't seen it, catering in WWE is pretty nice,” Grayson Waller explained. “There is lots of nice food, we're obviously athletes, they had grilled chicken and everything, but they had a chocolate cake this day. It looked delicious. I was like, ‘My reward for these 12 days is I'm going to have this chocolate cake.' I had my match, and I came back to catering, and no one was really around. I was like, ‘I can sneak this cake, and no one will judge me.' I put the knife into the cake, and in walks Bobby Lashley. This man is a physical specimen. Huge human being, jacked to the gills. Me and Bobby hadn't spoken much, and he walked in and looked at the cake. For like a good 15 seconds, an awkward amount of time. Then, this breaks my heart, he looked up at me and said, ‘Are you really going to have that?' I kind of went, ‘I had a tour…' He just walked away.”

So what did Waller do? Did he treat himself or succumb to peer pressure?

“I threw the cake in the bin,” Waller said. “I haven't gone for dessert at catering since. When I looked in his eyes, it looked like judgment. It looked like full judgment.”

Goodness, Waller, the man who took credit for Logan Paul's success, will talk trash on pretty much anyone, and literally threatened to get into a shoot fight with a producer on an Australian talk show was shamed into abandoning a piece of cake due to a single question from one of his peers? Well, if that genuinely sad story tells you anything, it's that even professional wrestlers can be body-shamed into making dieting decisions, which is a darn shame, based on how good he made this cake sound.