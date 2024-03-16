After going back and forth with Bobby Lashley‘s faction, semi-officially known as The Pride, for weeks now, Karrion Kross has turned to new and more dastardly tactics to attack the “All Mighty” and his band of buddies.
Case and point, before SmackDown went on the air, Kross cut a promo for WWE Digital where he squared his aim firmly on Angelo Dawkins, the less heralded member of the Street Profits, only he wasn't looking to fight Big Dawk but instead convince him to accept his self-worth.
“You know Bobby, I know that you're not afraid of me. It doesn't bother me, I actually like that. I don't want to have to go chasing my victims; it's a lot of energy. I really wanna know how you think this is gonna play out, like what were you thinking long-term? Did you hear what Montez Ford said about me? That I'm delusional? Don't you teach your soldiers about self-respect? You think I'm delusional? The whole world thinks he is in denial. You want to play down what I said? You want to revitalize it, try to shrink it? Let me tell you something: in this day and age, when you start telling people they're delusional when they're blowing the whistle and telling the truth, the public doesn't fall for that anymore. They know it's true, that's why they agree with me.
“But I do have one regret about what I said last week, Bobby: I didn't mean any disrespect to Dawkins whatsoever; I think he's misunderstood that. As a matter of fact, a lot of us are actually rooting for Dawkins, because when this company gave Dawkins Montez Ford, Dawkins is the one who made him a star. He's the one who takes all of the heat, all of the bullets, so Montez can fly through the skies. And look what the guy, the big guy, the star, the breakout man, Dawkins could have done that with anybody, and Dawkins never gets his flowers.
“Everybody knows, Bobby, everybody knows pride comes before the fall. And I'm really wondering how long it's going to take before Dawkins sees the big picture that the money is going to be in him and B-Fab versus Montez Ford, and I didn't even need to say the name because the Pride comes before the fall. Good luck, Bobby.”
Could Kross split up The Pride not with his actions but instead his words, a regular “the pen is mightier than the sword” situation? Or is this all simply meant to hurt Lashley, with Kross having no interest in Dawkins at all? Fans will have to see moving forward.
EXCLUSIVE: @realKILLERkross wants to destroy everything associated with @fightbobby, @MontezFordWWE, @AngeloDawkins, and @TheVibeBri. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CjaRPcC1Yf
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2024
Karrion Kross took a shot at Montez Ford the week before.
Speaking of Karrion Kross' comments from the week before, after SmackDown went off the air, he cut another WWE Digital Exclusive where he took a shot at The Pride, only then, he suggested that it was Montez Ford who was being overlooked, going so far as to say maybe he should be leading the faction instead of the “All Mighty.”
“This was the desired outcome. Everybody’s so wound up around here. ‘Why, you have to win. I have to win the match, or the fans gonna cheer for me.’ Bobby’s obsessed with winning. Always has been. But lately, now he’s starting to make mistakes, and can you really afford to be making mistakes, Bobby, when you’re the leader of The Pride? You’re responsible for their careers,” Karrion Kross said after SmackDown via Fightful.
“Now, yeah, you won, but how does it feel to win when you’re unconscious? Tell me, Bobby. Huh? Put it in black and white. I’ve got this man’s blood on my hands. I’m not the one who looks like a loser. Check out the ring. Check out the EMTs, medical. He’s the loser. I mean, hell, maybe The Pride needs a new leader. If it’s not gonna be me, I think it should be Montez Ford. He’s the new breakout star, but we all know he can’t do that when he’s dragging Dawkins, and Bobby’s not letting him be the best version of himself. I’m just saying what everybody’s thinking. Tick tock.”
You know, you have to give it to Kross, he's certainly laying a lot of groundwork for someone who barely gets to talk on television. While only time will tell if this leads to a match at WrestleMania 40, it's safe to say that isn't going to come because Kross didn't do everything in his power to get the feud over.