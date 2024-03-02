As WWE fans the world over wait with bated breath to see The Rock and The Bloodline take part in another joint appearance on SmackDown following Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' guest spot on The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber, “The Great One” decided to take to social media to cut a 22-minute promo where he aired his grievances against, well, basically everything he dislikes within the business.
From explaining his side of his fallout with Rhodes to calling out Rollins for his trash-talking, going so far as to suggest he'll politik the “Visionary” out of his World Heavyweight Championship if he doesn't shut his mouth, Rocky had a lot to say in his social media showcase, with 3.5 million fans and counting taking in the extended promo.
And yet, if there's one segment of the video that fans will hold onto as the major takeaway from the promo, it probably came at the 19-minute mark, when, after running through his many, many, many issues with Rhodes and Rollins, he laid things out in a succinct punchline.
“You keep sticking your nose in our business, The Rock and Roman Reigns, are going to beat your goofy ass right back to the circus with the rest of the clowns,” The Rock declared via Fightful. “Cody Rhodes, for you, the Cody crybabies, for your new best friend, the walking clown emoji himself, Seth Rollins, and to your goofy ass dog, you all are advocates of Cody finishing his story. It’s so important. Cody Rhodes, you took something from The Rock. You insulted my family. You took something from The Rock, you took something from Roman Reigns, you took something from the millions and millions and millions of true real fans who wanted to see the biggest WrestleMania event of all time. You took it away. Now, you’re going to pay. Cody Rhodes, from the bottom of my heart, man to man, f**k your story!”
Brutal stuff, right? Well, one way or another, Rhodes became privy to one of the top trending topics on social media and decided to give it a very appropriate, and very insulting response that will certainly heat up his feud with The Rock moreso than cool it down.
“I ain't watching all that,” Cody Rhodes wrote on social media. “I'm happy for u tho, or sorry that happened.”
Should Rhodes have taken the high road and opted against interacting with The Rock's post? Sure, but frankly, what fun would that have been? By taking the tactic he chose, The Rock can now address it too in his appearance on SmackDown, which, considering the anger he presented on social media in his promo, should make for some incredibly interesting television indeed.
Booker T believes turning The Rock's heel was a no-brainer.
While the jury is still largely out on whether turning The Rock heel was the right idea, as some fans really don't seem to like it, one long-time wrestling watcher who firmly falls on the pro heel side is two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who celebrated The Rock's promo on SmackDown when he joined The Bloodline and declared the decision a fantastic one on his Hall of Fame podcast.
“A d**n good promo… Well, I mean, I’m not surprised one bit. You heard me say it: Blood is thicker than water, alright? And I said, ‘Now, sit back and see how this thing plays out.’ Yeah, I mean, I’m not gonna jump too well because I — you know, I was looking at something on YouTube,” Booker T said via 411 Mania. “And they was talking about this, he was talking about how The Rock pulled the trigger on being in the match. And then after the backlash from people, Rock had the wherewithal to say, ‘We need to switch gears.’ Now, can I see that happening? Perhaps. I can see that happening. You know, so that’s why I try not to, you know, write the show or book the show. Because the way it was yesterday may not be the way it is today. So I think it was the right move. It was the right call to do this angle right here, and put Cody in that position. Nah, man, it’s a no-brainer. It’s a no-brainer, and it was the smartest move anybody could have thought of.”
If WWE's goal is to make Rhodes into their top babyface moving forward, then placing him in a feud with one of the biggest stars of all time, The Rock, is a pretty good way to do it, especially since the fans are firmly on his side of their feud. If Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company play their cards right, Rhodes truly could become the new face of the promotion moving forward.
