For the past month, Seth Rollins has been on the warpath against one man above all others, even CM Punk: The Rock.
From suggesting that the WWE Universe doesn't need him, to declarations that “The Great One” needs new material after ripping out the same old lines about fans being fat or kicking folks in their “candy a**es,” Rollins has talked a lot of trash on the TKO board member, with his comments largely going without a response from the newest member of The Bloodline.
… until now.
That's right, as part of an expansive, 22-minute promo ahead of his March 1st appearance on SmackDown, The Rock unloaded a massive counterassault on the “Visionary,” explaining that his presence was far more influential on WWE's $5 Billion deal with Netflix than anything the World Heavyweight Champion has done in his career.
“You don't need The Rock, huh? ‘Rock, we don't need you.' You don't need The Rock? If you were a little smarter, Seth, you'd realize how stupid you sound. Let The Rock drop some gospel on your goofy a**. You need The Rock in ways that you can't even imagine,” The Rock explained via Fightful.
“Here's some gospel. You think when Ari Emanuel, The Rock's good friend, The Rock's business partner for decades, The Rock's lead agent, someone who The Rock looks to like a big brother, you think when he goes to sit with Netflix, across from Ted Saranos, The Rock' good buddy and business partner, sitting across from Bela Bajaria, The Rock's good friend and business partner at Netflix, you think when they're signing this $5 billion dollar deal for the WWE and Netflix, do you think that Ted and Bela, they're saying, ‘Hey Ari, when WWE comes to Netflix, is Seth Rollins gonna be champion?' Do you think that that's what they're asking? No, they're not asking that. Number one, because they don't care, and number two, they don't know who in the h*ll you are. You know what they're asking? ‘Hey Ari, we'll sign this $5 billion historical deal, never before, but one question. Where's' The People's Champion? Where is the man, The Rock himself? Where's the man who has the most-watched film in the history of Netflix? The Rock, where's he at in this whole thing? Ari looks at them and says, ‘He's locked in for life. He's locked in for life.' Director of the board, owns everything as it relates to his name. He's locked in for life.' Signed, $5 billion.”
Dang, that's a pretty brutal takedown, right? Well wait, it gets even better, as The Rock not only used his unlimited streaming time to basically call Rollins culturally irrelevant but then went on to suggest that if he doesn't fall in line, he might just use his corporate power to take the belt off of the World Heavyweight Champion in a brazen suggestion of backstage politicking.
A message from The People’s Champ @wwe @tkogrp pic.twitter.com/s2yy6gYTTz
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 1, 2024
The Rock threatens to take Seth Rollins' belt if he doesn't play nice.
Continuing his expansive social media rant, The Rock turned his attention from the Netflix deal to his backstage power, suggesting that if Seth Rollins doesn't shape up, he might just pull some string and send him to the back of the line.
“So Seth Rollins, do you understand now how much you need The Rock? You understand now, right, boy? You keep running your mouth. ‘Find some new material, Rock.' Find some new material? Is that right? Okay, well, The Rock has some material for you. How about this. Here's some new material for you, Seth Rollins. The Rock sits at the top. Director, TKO board, not WWE, but TKO. Which means The Rock is the boss. Which means The Rock is your boss. Which means The Rock owns everything ‘The Rock,' everything associated with The Rock, owns it all,” The Rock declared.
“Which means The Rock is your boss, which means Seth Rollins, if you keep running your mouth and sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business, then that world title you have around your waist, very soon, very soon The Rock will make the title go to somebody else. Read between the lines. Yes, The Rock just blurred it. Keep running your mouth, sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business. This between The Rock, it is between Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. That's it. Stick your nose where it doesn't belong. The Rock guaran-d**n-tees you, and The Rock has built a career on doing everything he has said he's going to do. The Rock guaran-d**n-tees you, you stick your nose in our business, that world title that you have around your waist will go to somebody else. It will go to somebody else. There's two things you can do about it, Seth. Nothing, and like it.”
Goodness gracious, if The Rock is looking to convince people that he's a heel, suggesting that he can pull some string and take a belt off of a performer who has defended it dutifully for the better part of a year is one heck of a way to make folks turn in a hurry, as there isn't a fan alive who wants to believe World Championship reigns are being decided based on who is friends with The Rock or any other member of the TKO Board. If Solo Sikoa somehow unseats Rollins before WrestleMania 40, or something goofy happens with Damian Priest at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” you might have an idea of who pulled the trigger.