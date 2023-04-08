A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With WrestleMania 39 officially in the books, Corey Graves decided to address the WWE Universe on his After The Bell podcast to discuss the somewhat controversial ending to Night 2 of “The Showcase of the Immortals.” Was he among the many fans who believed that Mania was the best time to give Cody Rhodes the win and belt over Roman Reigns, and recapturing the momentum heading into the event will be hard to accomplish? Or did he see this as an opportunity to further Rhodes’ development as a babyface underdog and tell a more compelling story in the process? Well, in Graves’ opinion, it’s more so the latter, and he detailed how a certain wrestling legend is all one needs to look back to as proof.

“Look back to a person that was [name] dropped multiple times during the lead-up to Roman and Cody, that being ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes,” Corey Graves said via Wrestling Inc. “Dusty became the common man because Dusty constantly came up short, usually due to no fault of his own. But people connected with that, people understand that. People live vicariously through WWE superstars, and there were a million people around the world in Cody’s boots with him.

“Whatever you take away from it, that’s fine. You’re not wrong. If you made a YouTube video cussing and swearing about how you’re done, you don’t like WWE anymore, good. Good, because you feel that emotion. Just wait because it’s going to get better.”

While it’s safe to say that Graves doesn’t want people to stop watching WWE completely, the sentiment is completely understandable. Rhodes has always had a flair for the dramatic, and clearly uses his father’s career as an inspiration. So long as Rhodes doesn’t pull an AEW and lose his ability to challenge for the belt via stipulation, perhaps the rest of this story will be even more compelling.