After weeks of anticipation, the WWE Universe finally descended on the city of Perth, Australia, for a very special edition of the Elimination Chamber in front of some 50,000 international fans below the equator.
With a very sweet prize on the line, a top-of-the-card match against the Women's World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40, even if the winner wouldn't know if they will be soon facing Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax until later in the show, the stakes were clear to the six women who entered the match, and they were ready to prove once and for all who is and isn't worthy of that top-tier spot within the WWE Universe.
Whether staying up late or waking up early, fans were treated to six women who were in prime-time form, and the results will impact the entire WWE Universe for weeks to come.
Becky Lynch remained number one at the Elimination Chamber.
Opening the match with Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodrguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan in their individual chambers, Naomi entered the match as participant number five – rocking very Mercedes Mone-approved green hair flames – and was tasked with duking it out with “The Man” Becky Lynch through the opening minutes of the match.
She was working her first-ever Elimination Chamber match – which feels like it can't be true, but Corey Graves and Michael Cole hammered it home on commentary, so it must be – Lynch locked up Naomi in a headlock in the opening moments of the match, looking to feel out her opponent in a series of strength-testing near-falls before the match inevitably broke down into six women's bedlam. Call it a benefit of her international travels, but Lynch made it her mission to put over the returning Naomi, and while she may have broken her nose early in the match, as she was tending to it for much of the show, her goal was achieved, as Naomi looked very much like she belonged after spending the better part of a year working for TNA and beyond as a former Knockouts Champion.
The next performer to enter the match was Tiffany Stratton, the performer the crowd was desperate to see and the former NXT Champion who has a score to settle with Lynch after losing her belt to “The Man” in Orlando without ever getting a proper program out of the ordeal. Though Stratton didn't secure a pin in her initial five minutes in the ring, though she did try her best to do so, in the end, Liv Morgan entered the “Elivination Chamber” with a clear desire to get revenge on the “Muscle Barbie” for beating her on the go-home edition of SmackDown, and did just that, leaving Stratton unable to compete for a minute or so as she rebounded. Still, Stratton did just that, and after a semi-botched avalanche sunset flip power bomb attempt by the “Glow” on Morgan, Stratton snuck in for the pin and eliminated Naomi just before the fifth woman entered the match.
Speaking of the fifth entrant in the match, that spot predictably belonged to Raquel Rodriguez, who was the final performer to qualify for the match via a Last Chance Battle Royal. She did her typical power spots, working against foes like Stratton and friends like Morgan, but in the end, fans simply waited with bated breath to see Bianca Belair enter the match at the sixth and final spot, and the “EST of WWE” did not disappoint, running wild on the remaining women while getting the crowd hyped up on the very long match.
After exchanging some confusing at best, and poorly thought out at worst spots at the top of an Elimination Chamber, with the officials unable to count pins since it happened outside of the ring, Stratton was the second member of the match eliminated, with the crowd in Perth booing Morgan for taking out their adopted girl. From there, the eliminations slowed down, with Belair giving Rodriguez the Kiss of Death to bring the match down to four and the trio of Morgan, Lynch, and Belair duking it out like a triple threat.
After exchanging big offensive move after big offensive move, Morgan eliminated Belair on the sly with a roll up and Lynch followed closely behind with an elimination of her own to take out the New Jersey native with a Manhandle Slam. In the end, Lynch is the winner of the Elimination Chamber, and she'll be challenging either Jax or Ripley for the title in South Philadelphia as a result.