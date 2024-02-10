After becoming Señor Money in the Bank in July of 2023, Damien Priest reveals why he still hasn't cashed in his contract.

Damian Priest has been the Money in the Bank briefcase holder – Señor Money in the Bank, if you will – since July 1st of 2023.

Afforded a chance to challenge for any (men's) title across any of the promotion's three brands, you'd think Priest would be the most dangerous man in the entire WWE Universe, sitting ringside at every title match while looking for his chance to strike on a wounded champion but instead, he's been relegated to comedy spots, with five unsuccessful cash-in attempts and counting over the course of his time with the briefcase.

What gives? Does Priest simply not want to be a champion? Is he too incompetent to get the deal done, especially considering Seth Rollins has been working an injury angle since last fall? Or has he become too comfortable as an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion and now enjoys wielding his purple case like a very consequential accessory? Well, West Sport decided to ask Priest that very question and his answer was perplexing, to say the least.

“I'm based on RAW. Being that Seth Rollins is the champion, unfortunately, he's not medically cleared. I can't cash in right now,” Damian Priest told West Sport via Fightful. “Officially, he can't be in a match. I kind of have to wait until he's cleared, or if I find myself on the other show, it'd be different. That champion [Roman Reigns] is not really around all the time, either. It's one of those things where I'm biding my time. I still have until July 1. I have plenty of time. I don't want to risk doing something that I shouldn't. Five times, I've attempted, but didn't cash in. I'd rather that than a failed cash in. I'm just being extra careful right now. This is not going to go to waste. In my head, I have to become World Champion, whether it's on RAWor SmackDown. Either way, I have to become a major title holder, and I have to be extra careful about it. I still have time. Obviously, you have WrestleMania coming up. That's always a good time. Whether it's Mania, the SmackDown before, the RAW after, it's always an exciting time. You never know what's going to happen.”

Wait, so Priest can't cash in because Rollins is injured and Roman Reigns doesn't wrestle? I mean fair, but why isn't he gunning for Gunther? Or taking a shot at Logan Paul in an attempt to become a celebrity hype killer? Goodness, Rollins tore his darn MCL in his January match with Jinder Mahal, and Priest still didn't cash in, which, even with some outside shenanigans, should have been a no-brainer. Maybe Priest needs to accept that, to paraphrase a former WWE authority figure, Priest screwed Priest, as it feels as though his moment has officially passed.

Rhea Ripley assures fans her relationship with Damian Priest is fine.

Speaking of Judgment Day, a faction as famous for almost breaking up as for working together, Rhea Ripley recently commented on the future of the faction in an appearance on NotSamWrestling and let it be known that while they may fight, they aren't planning on splitting up any time soon.

“Family fights. I fight with my sister all the time. There is no one that I love more and no one that I hate more. Family fights. Judgment Day, we fight,” Rhea Ripley told Sam Roberts via Fightful. “I've been friends with Priest for the longest. He is my day one. We came up to Raw together, we've been in NXT together. That entire time he's been there, he's had my back. We're going to fight, but we have each other's backs. I'm going to rev him up until he goes and beats the hell out of someone else. That's just how it is. Family fights. I don't see us breaking up. I just see us trying to bring out the best in each other. If that means I get under his skin a little bit, maybe I get under his skin a little bit. I know that's going to be better for him than it is for his opponent.”

With Damage CTRL now more or less broken up, even if Dakota Kai may or may not stick with Bayley, Judgment Day is one of the few “legacy” factions still active on the main roster, joining The Bloodline and maybe The OC, depending on whether or not AJ Styles opts to stick around with “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim moving forward. Will they make it through 2024? Only time will tell, but for now, the faction runs Monday Night RAW, and that's (probably) not going to change any time soon.