Drew McIntyre is NOT a CM Punk guy.

Drew McIntyre doesn't like CM Punk.

Now granted, that isn't a unique to him feature of the WWE Universe, as Seth Rollins' new character is basically the number one CM Punk hater, but if you think back to Survivor Series, before the “Visionary” threw up the double birds and cursed out the “Saint” within his Second City, it was McIntyre who walked out of the show in an angry way, leaving the venue as fans sang along to “Cult of Personality.”

Taking to the ring on RAW a few segments before Punk announced his free agency decision in Cleveland, but crucially after Jey Uso yeet-ed it up with his favorite word back in his approved vocabulary, McIntyre made it abundantly clear that he isn't interested in sharing a locker room with the “Best in the World,” especially if he, like “Main Event” Jey, isn't willing to apologize.

“Alright, enough of the ar*e kissing Jey, don't you think that locker room is in enough state without you in it? Adam Pearce, please hear me right now, and trust me, let him go. Nick Aldis, you can have him on SmackDown, because trust me, we do not want CM Punk in that locker room. He will destroy this place from the inside out! I'm sorry, you actually know him? You know him personally? I'm one of the few people that traveled the world with him, I know what he's actually like, so I know how this story ends, but it's not about him, it's about you, Jey. Look at me,” Drew McIntyre told the RAW crowd.

“No, no, no, no, Seth Rollins, he deserves what he got, he made it personal, but Sai Zayn, you might actually have a point there. So Sami, I want to talk to you, I know you're at home right now, and maybe I had a little to do with why you're at home right now. You did run your mouth a lot, and you did cross the line when you talked about my family, and, to be fair to me, I did leave you one good leg, but I'm sorry. You see that, Jey, that's called a freakin' apology! That's how it's done, it's not perfect, but you're incapable of one when it comes to Drew McIntyre. You wanna keep booing me like I'm wrong? No, no, no, no, I'm not wrong here. Cleveland, imagine if you can, somebody hurt a family member of yours; hurt you, your mom, your dad, your sister, your brother, your son, your daughter. Would you want revenge? Imagine they never apologized. Show of hands, and be honest, would you want to take revenge on them? Well, for a few of you, the truth will set you free.”

Unfortunately for McIntyre, he does now have to call Punk a coworker, but hey, that isn't the worst thing, right? Because, as McIntyre proved on RAW, if you don't get along with a performer, you can always beat the you-know-what out of them in the ring, as Uso learned all too well in Cleveland.

Drew McIntyre has just one main focus on RAW moving forward.

After securing a massive win on RAW over Jey Uso and telling off CM Punk to his face shortly thereafter, Drew McIntyre was feeling himself when Jackie Redmond came around looking for an exclusive interview for RAW Talk.

While McIntyre isn't finished with Uso just yet, as frankly, he may never be done with him, he has a new goal at the top of his list: Win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

“I’m feeling absolutely fantastic. I beat Jey Uso, yes. But Jey, you know I’m not done with you. I’ll never be done with you. If you breathe, if you’re on RAW, there’s a target on your back,” Drew McIntyre said on RAW Talk via Fightful. “But you’re in the rearview mirror. I’m focused on what’s important, the World Heavyweight Championship. Finishing this part of my story. Told Punk earlier, don’t care about his story, don’t care about Cody’s story. I’ve finished their goal, everyone else’s goal, what should be their goal in WWE, main-event WrestleMania, win the title. Done it, check. The next story wins the World Heavyweight Championship with people actually there in the audience. Seth, the compassion's gone, the sympathy’s gone. You felt it yourself. I’ll do whatever it takes to start the year as World Heavyweight Champion.”

Is McIntyre going to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Royal Rumble? Maybe yes, maybe no, but based on Punk's words in his own promo battle with “Visionary,” it sure feels like that's the direction WWE wants to go at WrestleMania 40, as opposed to anything featuring the “Scottish Warrior.”