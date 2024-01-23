Dwayne talks the importance of "The Rock."

When news broke that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was not only joining the TKO Board of Directors that oversees WWE and UFC but was being awarded a salary, $30 million in stock, and, most crucially of all, the complete rights to his in-ring stage name, “The Rock,” it turned heads around the professional wrestling world.

Suddenly, a true legend of the industry, one of the most popular performers from the most popular era in wrestling history, was being placed in a position of power, where his vast experience and creative vision could become an asset to the promotion in the same way Paul “Triple H” Levesque has since taking over for his father-in-law as the promotion's creative lead.

Discussing the unprecedented move of gaining complete rights to his character in an interview with CNBC's Squawk On The Street, Johnson explained to a non-wrestling audience why it means so much to him not just from a financial perspective but from a respect standpoint to finally own the rights to call himself “The Rock” in whatever way he pleases.

“There is a business side of that, as we know. There is the economics side of that, but it goes much deeper than that. This idea, the name of The Rock, for me, I owe that name everything. Without that name, there would be no wrestling career, no Hollywood career. Also, that name was a derivative of my dad, Rocky Johnson, who was the first black tag team champion in WWE, trail blazer, paved the way, man of color, for a kid like me to be embraced in a bigger way when I came along,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told CNBC via Fightful.

“This is one of the reasons why this deal is so unprecedented, the one I was able to do and cut with Ari here. Again, I want to acknowledge Ari and give him his flowers. At the end of the day, he had a million reasons to say no, but he found a reason to say yes. The reason why is he understood, as he told me face-to-face, this is your name and it comes from your family. That's important to me. Family is very important to us and the name The Rock, this is why it became invaluable. The street valuation of the name The Rock, it has some heft behind it. More importantly than that, it's something I've earned, built, and I owe so much to that wild lunatic called The Rock, that by the way, the greatest benefit of now completely owning the name The Rock, no gimmicks, no BS, across the board, full ownership, is the name The Rock, years ago, really allowed me to be me. That's very special.”

While Johnson has absolutely transcended his place in sports entertainment to become one of the biggest stars in entertainment period, he's never been able to fully separate himself from his moniker, as he'd pretty much be described as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson across the board, whether it be in entertainment journalist, by sports media, or even when doing other celebrity appearances like his recent spots for the NFL or college football. With “The Rock” now his to own, Johnson doesn't have to look for ways to differentiate himself from his past and can instead fully embrace every part of his journey, from his time playing football to his run in WWE and beyond.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally comments on WrestleMania 40.

After making his surprise return at RAW Day 1 and announcing to the world that he might just want a seat at the “Head of the Table,” the IWC was forced to grapple with what that could mean for weeks, with no clear explanation from the “Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” regarding his intentions.

Well, fear not, professional wrestling fans, for multi-hyphenate sportscaster and noted Bobby “The Brain” Heenan mark, Stephen A. Smith, decided to ask the “Great One” that very question on First Take and was met with a very interesting answer from a man who is now more connected to the WWE Universe than ever.

“I'm a long gamer. I like to build. Something like this, what this is,” Dwayne “The Rock Johnson said via Fightful. “If, myself and Roman Reigns, were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us as the main event and this incredible group of men and women, we could possibly put on the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time.”

Asked if there was a chance he'd get in the ring with his fellow Anoa'i-Fatu family member for arguably the most in-demand match in recent memory, Johnson definitively said yes, there is a chance, but go into much detail on the subject either way.

“There's a chance. I love this business. I love pro wrestling. I love WWE,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added. “I also have this deep passion to grow it and build it. If we're going to do something like this, I want the world to watch.”

Welp, there you go, folks, Johnson is aware of how much fans want to see him wrestle Roman Reigns and is open to doing the match, even if he hasn't set a date for when it with happen… assuming it happens at all. In a way, his statement is nothing new, but then again, doesn't it feel like, for the first time ever, a match between the two titans could actually happen? If Johnson comes out at the end of WrestleMania 40 points up at the WrestleMania 41 sign, you know where you heard it first.