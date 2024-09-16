After going quiet for a week or so, leading fans to believe their beef was officially on ice, Kevin Nash blazed back in a big way on his Kliq This podcast, bringing up Logan Paul once more to discuss his lack of respect for the business due to his absence from house shows and weekly television.

And his most interesting claim of all? Paul can't be a top-5 wrestler in the business, as he simply doesn't have the know-how to call a match in the ring like he used to back in the day with top stars like Hulk Hogan.

Now granted, does any of that really matter? Is WWE angry with Paul for not working a house show in Des Moines, Iowa, on a random Tuesday night versus the “Maverick” bringing in someone like Patrick Mahomes for an angle during the offseason? Nope, if anything, WWE would probably trade any non-PLE match for more of Paul's creative marketing opportunities, not kess. Still, Nash's comments persist for a reason, even if they aren't as universally accepted by the boys and girls in the locker room as he may have expected.

Discussing his time working with Paul and how he fits in with the rest of the roster, ex-The Bump host Matt Camp celebrated working with the “Maverick” on his The Wrestling Matt show, as he came to the television each week excited to contribute.

“It does feel like he (Nash) heard some things about Logan that pissed him off, that maybe Logan has some kind of reputation. I've heard good, I've heard bad. I heard from a long-time veteran who couldn't stand working with Logan Paul. Didn't like how he treated people. I never saw it myself. Any time I worked with him, in interview settings or whatever, he got it. He cursed a lot; he cursed more than he was supposed to on Bump episodes or whatever, but I thought he handled himself well. I think there are some (current wrestlers) that will look at working with Logan Paul as ‘Hey, that's a nice spotlight, I know the company's gonna give this time. Maybe I wouldn't get this time, wouldn't get this spotlight, if I wasn't in here with Logan Paul.' And some people might go, ‘I gotta carry this guy to this.' I think it depends on the person,” Camp explained via WrestleTalk.

“I don't think you're gonna hear any current talent say anything negative about Logan Paul. His logo is in the middle of that ring. That's paying bills. I will say I believe he loves it. I believe he is in on it. I believe he wants to learn more. I don't think his enthusiasm is fake. I think he knows, ‘Hey, I can do this, I'm pretty good at this'. I don't know if he's like, ‘Hey, I wanna do more,' or the company's saying, ‘Ehh, we only need so much out of you.' That could be part of it, too. But I don't think he coasts. I don't think he just skates by. I think the effort that he puts in is what it needs to be, to be what they want. If Kevin Nash doesn't like the fact that he can't call it in the ring and Kevin Nash doesn't like the fact that he's not on the road – I think that is the reality of the state of the business.”

While some fans and wrestlers alike may truly hate what Paul represents in professional wrestling, with his serving a step away from tradition in favor of short-term viral moments, it's not like celebrity crossover stars are anything new in the sport, as everyone from Cyndi Lauper to Mr. T to Lawrence Taylor were all highlights of the golden age of WWF. If Paul wants to get better and really become a force in WWE, he certainly has the tools and infrastructure in place to get where he wants to be. But then again, when you consider he's currently spending his time creating a challenger for Lunchables with Mr. Beast called Lunchly, it's safe to assume becoming a work rate leader in the WWE isn't Paul's top priority at this stage of the game.

Kevin Nash doesn't care if Logan Paul knows him

So what, you may have wondered, did Nash actually have to say about Paul on Kliq This? Well, while he had a ton to say on the topic, the core of it was pretty simple: Paul can't call matches in the ring, and he doesn't care if the PRIME owner knows who he is, as “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” is still a certified Hall of Famer with a very loyal fanbase.

“He still has to go down there for two weeks and put in time and bounce around and go through that s**t. It's just you're not a top-five guy if you can't…when I was 42 years old, if you can't go out there, and I'm sitting in Hulk's dressing room and drinking beer, and we have 12 minutes, and they give us the finish, and your music plays and mine plays, and I go to the ring…you're not one of the top five guys if you don't know what the f**k we're doing. If you can't, just go out there and call it,” Nash explained via Fightful.

“I pray that he doesn't get hurt. I hope he has a good run. I'm not going to stop drinking PRIME. I'm a 65-year-old dude. I don't know what the f**k Vine is. He said he doesn't know me. Dude, I don't f**king know you either. Somebody in the company had his net worth at $150 million. To take things into perspective, if I had $150 million, I'm not too sure I'd be super laser-focused. I'd get my s**t in and call it a day. The worst-case scenario is they tell you to take a hike. I'm in the Hall of Fame; I had a great run. I was blessed. I'm blessed with 30 years of loyal and great fans. He doesn't know me, and that's fine.”

So where does this feud go next? Only time will tell, as after watching Paul's response video once, Nash has officially placed the ball back in the “Maverick's” court, as the duo playing it up only benefits WWE in the end.

“I watched it once. I didn't put that much thought into it. I just thought if somebody I don't know cuts a promo on me, the last thing I would do is wouldn't react,” Nash noted. “He is an employee for WWE, which is team Paul Levesque.”